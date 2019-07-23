From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from July 8 to 12:

■ Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

■ The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 15, 902 S. High St.

■ Skinner’s Grocery and Market, 1708 Judson Road

■ Coffee and T’s Mobile Coffee Truck, 106 S. Center St.

■ Courtyard Marriot — The Bistro, 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway

■ Longview Regional Medical Center, 2901 N. Fourth St.

■ Super 1 Foods No. 612 Bakery, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Whataburger No. 939, 4108 W. Loop 281

■ Smoothie King No. 770, 530 E. Loop 281, Suite 100

■ Whataburger No. 877, 2401 Gilmer Road

