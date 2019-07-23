From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from July 8 to 12:
■ Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
■ The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 15, 902 S. High St.
■ Skinner’s Grocery and Market, 1708 Judson Road
■ Coffee and T’s Mobile Coffee Truck, 106 S. Center St.
■ Courtyard Marriot — The Bistro, 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway
■ Longview Regional Medical Center, 2901 N. Fourth St.
■ Super 1 Foods No. 612 Bakery, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Whataburger No. 939, 4108 W. Loop 281
■ Smoothie King No. 770, 530 E. Loop 281, Suite 100
■ Whataburger No. 877, 2401 Gilmer Road