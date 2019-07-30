The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from July 15 to 19:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

  • Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 510 E. Loop 281, Suite A
  • Wingstop, 518 E. Loop 281
  • Dollar General, 607 Pine Tree Road
  • Burger King, 3511 McCann Road
  • Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St.
  • Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar, 115 E. Tyler St.
  • Longview Southern Classic Chicken, 1300 S. High St.
  • Take A Taco (commissary), 813 W. Marshall Ave.
  • Walgreen’s Pharmacy #7892, 3501 N. Fourth St.
  • Taco Bell, 200 W. Marshall Ave.
  • Wal-Mart Supermarket #398 Bakery, 515 E. Loop 281
  • The Perfect Blend — Christus Good Shepherd, 705 E. Marshall Ave.
  • Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St.
  • Chicken Express, 2102 Judson Road
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1754 W. Loop 281
  • Dollar Tree, 1725 W. Loop 281
  • Small Steps Learning Academy, 2305 Kingston Drive
  • Chuggs Tea & Water Co., 1026 McCann Road
  • Nu-Way Food Store, 1306 S. Green St.
  • Brian & Scott’s Snowball & Snacks, 122 Johnston St.
  • Pro Flex Gym 120 Johnston St.
  • Taco Bell, 2553 Judson Road
  • Sonic Drive-In, 2106 Gilmer Road
  • Pig Trail Inn, 100 S. Center St.
  • Silver Grizzly Espresso, 100 W. Tyler St.
  • La Carreta Panaderia, 326 N. Spur 63
  • La Carreta Taqueria, 326 N. Spur 63
  • Grind & Shine Expresso & Coffee Bar, 3500 McCann Road
  • Beachin Tacos, 100 Grand Blvd.
  • Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.

These received a B

  • Subway Sandwiches, 2330 Judson Road
  • La Carreta Supermarket, 326 N. Spur 63
  • Super 1 Foods No. 632 Supermarket, 1800 S. High St.
  • Tacos Goyo Tex-Mex Restaurant, 717 Hwy 31 S

