The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from July 22 to 26:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Jucy’s Taco, 2609 Judson Road
■ Trinity Timbers Assisted Living (A), 3102 Gilmer Road
■ Trinity Timbers Assisted Living (B), 3102 Gilmer Road
■ Big Lots #4662, 1733 W. Loop 281
■ Subway Sandwiches, 2011 Gilmer Road
■ Hot Head Burritos, 4401 Gilmer Road
■ Box Car BBQ, 2902-A Gilmer Road
■ Nu-Way Food Store, 1306 S. Green St.
■ Heartis Longview Assisted Living, 1408 Lago Trail
■ Super 1 Foods #632 Deli, 1800 S. High St.
■ Wild Honey Creamery (commissary), 415 N. High St.
■ The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.
■ Subway Sandwiches, 2001 N. Eastman Road
■ Divine Catering, 1310 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ Salvation Army, 519 E. Cotton St.
■ Whataburger #38, 105 Spur 63
■ Grandy’s, 3305 S. Eastman Road
These received a B
■ Taco Bell #20601, 3603 Estes Parkway
■ E-Z Mart #4235, 1501 Pine Tree Road
■ Easy Access Convenience Store, 514 S. Eastman Road