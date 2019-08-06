From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from July 22 to 26:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Jucy’s Taco, 2609 Judson Road

■ Trinity Timbers Assisted Living (A), 3102 Gilmer Road

■ Trinity Timbers Assisted Living (B), 3102 Gilmer Road

■ Big Lots #4662, 1733 W. Loop 281

■ Subway Sandwiches, 2011 Gilmer Road

■ Hot Head Burritos, 4401 Gilmer Road

■ Box Car BBQ, 2902-A Gilmer Road

■ Nu-Way Food Store, 1306 S. Green St.

■ Heartis Longview Assisted Living, 1408 Lago Trail

■ Super 1 Foods #632 Deli, 1800 S. High St.

■ Wild Honey Creamery (commissary), 415 N. High St.

■ The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.

■ Subway Sandwiches, 2001 N. Eastman Road

■ Divine Catering, 1310 S. Mobberly Ave.

■ Salvation Army, 519 E. Cotton St.

■ Whataburger #38, 105 Spur 63

■ Grandy’s, 3305 S. Eastman Road

These received a B

■ Taco Bell #20601, 3603 Estes Parkway

■ E-Z Mart #4235, 1501 Pine Tree Road

■ Easy Access Convenience Store, 514 S. Eastman Road

