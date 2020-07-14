The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from June 8 to July 7: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.

Zippy J’s No. 5, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.

Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road

Pizza Hut, 1906 E. Marshall Ave.

Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd.

Alberto’s Tacos and Tamales Shop, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway

Outback Steakhouse, 501 E. Loop 281

Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road

The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.

Tele’s Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 1700 Judson Road

McDonald’s, 3118 Estes Parkway

American Food Mart, 3099 Estes Parkway

Domino’s Pizza, 711 Estes Parkway

Subway Sandwiches, 4006 Estes Parkway

Tortilleria Palacious, 1707 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 110

Pizza Hut, 2106 Judson Road

Denny’s Diner, 3126 S. Eastman Road

Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.

Burger King, 701 W. Marshall Ave.

China Max, 3500 McCann Road

Wal-Mart Supercenter Market, 515 E. Loop 281

Magic China, 1903 Gilmer Road

Jalapeno Tree Mexican Restaurant, 508 N. Eastman Road

Penny’s Food & Fuel No. 6, 401 S. Eastman Road

Box Car BBQ, 2902-A Gilmer Road

Inspire Nutrition, 1809 W. Loop 281

Newk’s Eatery, 110 E. Loop 281

Sonic Drive-In, 1801 Judson Road

Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road

Cracker Barrel, 822 S. Access Road

Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road

Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road

Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road

McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281

Vietnamese Pho Restaurant, 417 N. High St.

Subway Sandwiches, 2001 N. Eastman Road

EZ Bee 49, 514 S. Eastman Road

Chicken Express, 2102 Judson Road

Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road

Chick-Fil-A, 3500 McCann Road

Hot Dog Express, 106 E. Marshall Ave.

McDonald’s, 408 E. Marshall Ave.

Little Caesar’s, 1201 E. Marshall Ave.

Sleep Inn, 615 City Center Way

Shipley Donuts, 3001 Judson Road

Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave.

Gateway Fly Barn, 1470 W. Marshall Ave.

Burger King, 1623 W. Loop 281

El Rincon, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.

Firstlite Nutrition, 212 N. Fredonia St.

Perfect Catering, 202 Teague St.

Jucy’s Taco, 4002 Estes Parkway

Wing Stop, 518 E. Loop 281

Hollywood Nail, 504 E. Loop 281

Neighborhood Mart, 451 S. High St.

Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road

Sonic Drive-In, 3501 N. Fourth St.

On The Border, 200 W. Loop 281

Greek Cafe, 1903 W. Loop 281

USA Donut, 1006 Pine Tree Road

Little Caesar’s, 1809 W. Loop 281

Wing Stop, 1723 W. Loop 281

Big Papa’s/Little Mama’s, 880 E. Loop 281

Milano’s Italian Ristorante, 1405 W. Loop 281

Slims Chicken, 204 E. Loop 281

Papa John’s, 1409C W. Loop 281

Jucy’s Taco, 2609 Judson Road

Pho Saigon, 2655 Bill Owens Parkway

Texas Roadhouse, 320 E. Loop 281

Bodacious BAR-B-Q, 2227 S. Mobberly Ave.

Taco Bueno, 3314 N. Fourth St.

El Sombrero, 1442 McCann Road

Super Mercado Monterrey Market, 1809 W. Loop 281

Super Mercado Monterrey Bakery, 2802 W. Loop 281

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 116 E. Loop 281

Sam’s Club Bakery, 3310 N. Fourth St.

Domino’s Pizza, 2906 Gilmer Road

Chicken Express, 2702 Gilmer Road

McDonald’s, 1803 W. Loop 281

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281

Wal-Mart Supercenter Deli, 515 E. Loop 281

Ciudad Azteca, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.

Target Store, 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100

Waffle House, 318 E. Loop 281

Little Mexico, 2517 Judson Road

Romona Hale/Watermelon Lady, 202 S. Joan Lane

El Puerto, 3033 W. Loop 281

Longview Bingo Center, 4208 W. Loop 281

Las Fresas, 4517 W. Marshall Ave.

Arby’s, 1025 McCann Road

These received a B

Chiangmai Thai, 103 W. Loop 281

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2110 Gilmer Road

Taco Bueno, 500 E. Marshall Ave.

Rotolo’s Pizzeria, 3407 N. Fourth St.

Cotton Patch Cafe, 1228 McCann Road

Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road

Oil Well Club, 1401 W. Cotton St.

Mi Casita, 324 N. Spur 63

