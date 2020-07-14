The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from June 8 to July 7: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.
Zippy J’s No. 5, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.
Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road
Pizza Hut, 1906 E. Marshall Ave.
Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd.
Alberto’s Tacos and Tamales Shop, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway
Outback Steakhouse, 501 E. Loop 281
Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road
The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.
Tele’s Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 1700 Judson Road
McDonald’s, 3118 Estes Parkway
American Food Mart, 3099 Estes Parkway
Domino’s Pizza, 711 Estes Parkway
Subway Sandwiches, 4006 Estes Parkway
Tortilleria Palacious, 1707 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 110
Pizza Hut, 2106 Judson Road
Denny’s Diner, 3126 S. Eastman Road
Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.
Burger King, 701 W. Marshall Ave.
China Max, 3500 McCann Road
Wal-Mart Supercenter Market, 515 E. Loop 281
Magic China, 1903 Gilmer Road
Jalapeno Tree Mexican Restaurant, 508 N. Eastman Road
Penny’s Food & Fuel No. 6, 401 S. Eastman Road
Box Car BBQ, 2902-A Gilmer Road
Inspire Nutrition, 1809 W. Loop 281
Newk’s Eatery, 110 E. Loop 281
Sonic Drive-In, 1801 Judson Road
Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road
Cracker Barrel, 822 S. Access Road
Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road
Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road
McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281
Vietnamese Pho Restaurant, 417 N. High St.
Subway Sandwiches, 2001 N. Eastman Road
EZ Bee 49, 514 S. Eastman Road
Chicken Express, 2102 Judson Road
Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road
Chick-Fil-A, 3500 McCann Road
Hot Dog Express, 106 E. Marshall Ave.
McDonald’s, 408 E. Marshall Ave.
Little Caesar’s, 1201 E. Marshall Ave.
Sleep Inn, 615 City Center Way
Shipley Donuts, 3001 Judson Road
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave.
Gateway Fly Barn, 1470 W. Marshall Ave.
Burger King, 1623 W. Loop 281
El Rincon, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.
Firstlite Nutrition, 212 N. Fredonia St.
Perfect Catering, 202 Teague St.
Jucy’s Taco, 4002 Estes Parkway
Wing Stop, 518 E. Loop 281
Hollywood Nail, 504 E. Loop 281
Neighborhood Mart, 451 S. High St.
Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road
Sonic Drive-In, 3501 N. Fourth St.
On The Border, 200 W. Loop 281
Greek Cafe, 1903 W. Loop 281
USA Donut, 1006 Pine Tree Road
Little Caesar’s, 1809 W. Loop 281
Wing Stop, 1723 W. Loop 281
Big Papa’s/Little Mama’s, 880 E. Loop 281
Milano’s Italian Ristorante, 1405 W. Loop 281
Slims Chicken, 204 E. Loop 281
Papa John’s, 1409C W. Loop 281
Jucy’s Taco, 2609 Judson Road
Pho Saigon, 2655 Bill Owens Parkway
Texas Roadhouse, 320 E. Loop 281
Bodacious BAR-B-Q, 2227 S. Mobberly Ave.
Taco Bueno, 3314 N. Fourth St.
El Sombrero, 1442 McCann Road
Super Mercado Monterrey Market, 1809 W. Loop 281
Super Mercado Monterrey Bakery, 2802 W. Loop 281
Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 116 E. Loop 281
Sam’s Club Bakery, 3310 N. Fourth St.
Domino’s Pizza, 2906 Gilmer Road
Chicken Express, 2702 Gilmer Road
McDonald’s, 1803 W. Loop 281
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281
Wal-Mart Supercenter Deli, 515 E. Loop 281
Ciudad Azteca, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.
Target Store, 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100
Waffle House, 318 E. Loop 281
Little Mexico, 2517 Judson Road
Romona Hale/Watermelon Lady, 202 S. Joan Lane
El Puerto, 3033 W. Loop 281
Longview Bingo Center, 4208 W. Loop 281
Las Fresas, 4517 W. Marshall Ave.
Arby’s, 1025 McCann Road
These received a B
Chiangmai Thai, 103 W. Loop 281
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2110 Gilmer Road
Taco Bueno, 500 E. Marshall Ave.
Rotolo’s Pizzeria, 3407 N. Fourth St.
Cotton Patch Cafe, 1228 McCann Road
Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road
Oil Well Club, 1401 W. Cotton St.
Mi Casita, 324 N. Spur 63