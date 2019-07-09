From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from June 24 to 28:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

La Merienda Bakery, 906 N. Eastman Road

Whataburger #850, 3308 N. Fourth St.

Brenda’s Good Eats, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 110

Mike’s Quick Stop, 5909 W. Marshall Ave.

Las Fresas #2 Restaurant, 4517 W. Marshall Ave.

Jucy’s Taco, 1470 W. Marshall Ave.

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 908 E. Hawkins Parkway

Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road

Herb and Dee’s Breakroom, 1408-A W. Marshall Ave.

Papa John’s Pizza, 905 E. Marshall Ave.

Star Donuts, 1203 W. Marshall Ave.

Bel’s Diner, 2600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Legacy Doughnuts, 1201 S. Eastman Road

Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road

Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway

These received an B

Sonic Drive-In, 4220 W. Loop 281

Little Mexico Restaurant, 3495 McCann Road

Tags