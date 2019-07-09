From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from June 24 to 28:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
La Merienda Bakery, 906 N. Eastman Road
Whataburger #850, 3308 N. Fourth St.
Brenda’s Good Eats, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 110
Mike’s Quick Stop, 5909 W. Marshall Ave.
Las Fresas #2 Restaurant, 4517 W. Marshall Ave.
Jucy’s Taco, 1470 W. Marshall Ave.
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 908 E. Hawkins Parkway
Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road
Herb and Dee’s Breakroom, 1408-A W. Marshall Ave.
Papa John’s Pizza, 905 E. Marshall Ave.
Star Donuts, 1203 W. Marshall Ave.
Bel’s Diner, 2600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Legacy Doughnuts, 1201 S. Eastman Road
Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road
Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway
These received an B
Sonic Drive-In, 4220 W. Loop 281
Little Mexico Restaurant, 3495 McCann Road