The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from March 2 to 6: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 12, 3913 W. Marshall Ave.
Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 11, 522 W. Marshall Ave.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2503 Judson Road
Caring and Sharing, 2307 S. Mobberly Ave.
El Taquito Mexican Restuarant, 1010 S. Mobberly Ave.
Lone Star Covenience Store No. 3, 2401 H.G. Mosley
Texas Best Travel Plaza No. 5, 3302 S. Eastman Rd
Spring Hill Intermediate School cafeteria, 3101 Spring Hill Road
Long John Silvers, 209 W. Loop 281
Cowboy Quick Stop No. 11, 2720 E. Marshall Ave.
Parkview on Hollybrook Independent Living, 603 Hollybrook Drive
Parkview on Hollybrook Assisted Living, 601 Hollybrook Drive
Outlaws Longview Bar, 1315 E. Marshall Ave.
New Life Outreach, 1511 S. Mobberly Ave.
New Life Outreach, 2016 S. High St.
Woodhollow Golf Club, 5121 McCann Road
Super 1 Foods Supermarket No. 612, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
CEFCO Convenience Store, 611 E. Marshall Ave.
King’s Hot Links, 401 S. Mobberly Ave.
Smart Mart No. 1, 1515 S. Mobberly Ave.
Quick Food Mart, 701 S. Eastman Road
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281
HeeRo Kids Development Center, 1603 Pine Tree Road
Mix Mart, 1801 S. High St.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 E. Loop 281
Schwan’s Home Service Truck No.1, 3630 E. Loop 281
Schwan’s Home Services Truck No. 2, 3630 E. Loop 281
Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road
Wal-Mart Deli No. 398, 515 E. Loop 281
Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 116 E. Loop 281
Unc’s BBQ, 1511 E. Marshall Ave.
Sam’s Club, 3310 N. Fourth St.
Asbury House, 320 S. Center St.
La Carreta Panaderia, 326 N. Spur 63
La Carreta Taqueria, 326 N. Spur 63
Cowboy Chicken, 3080 N. Eastman Road
Auntie Anne’s, 3500 McCann Road
Burger King, 1623 W. Loop 281
Wicked Kitty Saloon, 217 W. Tyler St.
These received a B
El Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 1405 S. High St.
Jucy’s Hamburgers, 2701 N. Eastman Rd.