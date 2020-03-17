The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from March 2 to 6: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 12, 3913 W. Marshall Ave.

Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 11, 522 W. Marshall Ave.

CiCi’s Pizza, 2503 Judson Road

Caring and Sharing, 2307 S. Mobberly Ave.

El Taquito Mexican Restuarant, 1010 S. Mobberly Ave.

Lone Star Covenience Store No. 3, 2401 H.G. Mosley

Texas Best Travel Plaza No. 5, 3302 S. Eastman Rd

Spring Hill Intermediate School cafeteria, 3101 Spring Hill Road

Long John Silvers, 209 W. Loop 281

Cowboy Quick Stop No. 11, 2720 E. Marshall Ave.

Parkview on Hollybrook Independent Living, 603 Hollybrook Drive

Parkview on Hollybrook Assisted Living, 601 Hollybrook Drive

Outlaws Longview Bar, 1315 E. Marshall Ave.

New Life Outreach, 1511 S. Mobberly Ave.

New Life Outreach, 2016 S. High St.

Woodhollow Golf Club, 5121 McCann Road

Super 1 Foods Supermarket No. 612, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.

CEFCO Convenience Store, 611 E. Marshall Ave.

King’s Hot Links, 401 S. Mobberly Ave.

Smart Mart No. 1, 1515 S. Mobberly Ave.

Quick Food Mart, 701 S. Eastman Road

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281

HeeRo Kids Development Center, 1603 Pine Tree Road

Mix Mart, 1801 S. High St.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 E. Loop 281

Schwan’s Home Service Truck No.1, 3630 E. Loop 281

Schwan’s Home Services Truck No. 2, 3630 E. Loop 281

Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road

Wal-Mart Deli No. 398, 515 E. Loop 281

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 116 E. Loop 281

Unc’s BBQ, 1511 E. Marshall Ave.

Sam’s Club, 3310 N. Fourth St.

Asbury House, 320 S. Center St.

La Carreta Panaderia, 326 N. Spur 63

La Carreta Taqueria, 326 N. Spur 63

Cowboy Chicken, 3080 N. Eastman Road

Auntie Anne’s, 3500 McCann Road

Burger King, 1623 W. Loop 281

Wicked Kitty Saloon, 217 W. Tyler St.

These received a B

El Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 1405 S. High St.

Jucy’s Hamburgers, 2701 N. Eastman Rd.

Tags