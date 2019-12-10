From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Playing for Keeps Childcare, 510 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

See-Saw Children’s Place, 1601 Fairmont St.

Paleteria Lizbeth, 1707 E. Marshall Ave.

Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road

Church’s Chicken, 217 E. Marshall Ave.

Jucy’s Taco, 1470 W. Marshall Ave.

Pastranas Produce, 326 N. Spur 63

La Carreta Taqueria, 326 N. Spur 63

Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road

Zippy J’s Convenient Store, 3913 W. Marshall Ave.

Pastranas Produce, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.

Pastranas Produce, 2301 W. Loop 281

Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road

Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road

McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281

Chiangmai Thai Restaurant, 103 W. Loop 281

Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd.

Lil’ Mama’s Café, 880 E. Loop 281

Chicken Express, 2102 Judson Road

Jucy’s Taco, 2609 Judson Road

Taqueria El Taquito, 1010 S. Mobberly Ave.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281

Wee Learn Center, 212 E. South St.

Mafia St. Jerky Co., 2551 Judson Road

Subway Sandwiches, 2330 Judson Road

Greek Café, 1903 W. Loop 281

Pine Tree High School Cafeteria, 1005 Fairmont St.

Inspire Nutrition, 1809 W. Loop 281

Wal-Mart Deli, 515 E. Loop 281

Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road

Deb’s Downtown Café, 103 E. Tyler St.

Nip It Golf Inc., 414 W. Loop 281

Pietro’s of Longview, 2418 Gilmer Road

Forest Park Middle School Cafeteria, 1644 N. Eastman Road

Adan Donuts, 801 Gilmer Road

Shipley Donuts, 3357 Gilmer Road

LeTourneau University — The Hive, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.

Foster Middle School Cafeteria, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

White’s Restaurant, 3211 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies, 504 W. South St.

McDonald’s, 3118 Estes Parkway

These received a B

Milano’s Italian Ristorante, 1405 W. Loop 281

Newgate Mission, 207 Mobberly Ave.

El Cancun Restaurant, 1405 S. High St.

Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway

LeTourneau University — Solheim Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.

Tags