From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Playing for Keeps Childcare, 510 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
See-Saw Children’s Place, 1601 Fairmont St.
Paleteria Lizbeth, 1707 E. Marshall Ave.
Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road
Church’s Chicken, 217 E. Marshall Ave.
Jucy’s Taco, 1470 W. Marshall Ave.
Pastranas Produce, 326 N. Spur 63
La Carreta Taqueria, 326 N. Spur 63
Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road
Zippy J’s Convenient Store, 3913 W. Marshall Ave.
Pastranas Produce, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.
Pastranas Produce, 2301 W. Loop 281
Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road
McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281
Chiangmai Thai Restaurant, 103 W. Loop 281
Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd.
Lil’ Mama’s Café, 880 E. Loop 281
Chicken Express, 2102 Judson Road
Jucy’s Taco, 2609 Judson Road
Taqueria El Taquito, 1010 S. Mobberly Ave.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281
Wee Learn Center, 212 E. South St.
Mafia St. Jerky Co., 2551 Judson Road
Subway Sandwiches, 2330 Judson Road
Greek Café, 1903 W. Loop 281
Pine Tree High School Cafeteria, 1005 Fairmont St.
Inspire Nutrition, 1809 W. Loop 281
Wal-Mart Deli, 515 E. Loop 281
Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road
Deb’s Downtown Café, 103 E. Tyler St.
Nip It Golf Inc., 414 W. Loop 281
Pietro’s of Longview, 2418 Gilmer Road
Forest Park Middle School Cafeteria, 1644 N. Eastman Road
Adan Donuts, 801 Gilmer Road
Shipley Donuts, 3357 Gilmer Road
LeTourneau University — The Hive, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.
Foster Middle School Cafeteria, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
White’s Restaurant, 3211 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies, 504 W. South St.
McDonald’s, 3118 Estes Parkway
These received a B
Milano’s Italian Ristorante, 1405 W. Loop 281
Newgate Mission, 207 Mobberly Ave.
El Cancun Restaurant, 1405 S. High St.
Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway
LeTourneau University — Solheim Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.