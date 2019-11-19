The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Nov. 4 to 8:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ The Jalapeño Tree Mexican Restaurant, 508 N. Eastman Road

■ Burger King, 701 W. Marshall Ave.

■ Tortilleria Y Taqueria Palacious No. 2, 1705 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 100

■ Sumo Japanese Restaurant, 1301 McCann Road

■ Sonic Drive-In, 1801 Judson Road

■ Gene’s Grocery & Market, 912 S. Mobberly Ave.

■ Sharon’s Kid Korner Day School, 503 E. Methvin St.

■ Papa John’s, 905 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Pine Tree High School cafeteria, 1005 W. Fairmont St.

■ Pine Tree Junior High cafeteria, 2100 W. Loop 281

■ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 212 E. Loop 281

■ Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 E. Loop 281

■ Magic China, 1903 Gilmer Road

■ USA Donut, 1006 Pine Tree Road

■ Tacos Goyo No. 7, 3400 Gilmer Road

■ King’s Hot Links, 401 S. Mobberly Ave.

■ Pro Flex Gym, 1905 W. Loop 281

■ Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway

■ AMC Classic Longview 10, 201 Tall Pines Ave.

■ Newk’s Eatery, 110 E. Loop 281

From staff reports

Tags