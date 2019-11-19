The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Nov. 4 to 8:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ The Jalapeño Tree Mexican Restaurant, 508 N. Eastman Road
■ Burger King, 701 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Tortilleria Y Taqueria Palacious No. 2, 1705 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 100
■ Sumo Japanese Restaurant, 1301 McCann Road
■ Sonic Drive-In, 1801 Judson Road
■ Gene’s Grocery & Market, 912 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ Sharon’s Kid Korner Day School, 503 E. Methvin St.
■ Papa John’s, 905 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Pine Tree High School cafeteria, 1005 W. Fairmont St.
■ Pine Tree Junior High cafeteria, 2100 W. Loop 281
■ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 212 E. Loop 281
■ Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 E. Loop 281
■ Magic China, 1903 Gilmer Road
■ USA Donut, 1006 Pine Tree Road
■ Tacos Goyo No. 7, 3400 Gilmer Road
■ King’s Hot Links, 401 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ Pro Flex Gym, 1905 W. Loop 281
■ Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway
■ AMC Classic Longview 10, 201 Tall Pines Ave.
■ Newk’s Eatery, 110 E. Loop 281
From staff reports