The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Rainbow Members Club, 203 S. High St.
■ Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road
■ The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.
■ Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 5, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Alpine Christian Academy, 610 E. Loop 281
■ Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 3405 N. Fourth St.
■ Jersey Mike’s Subs, 3312 N. Fourth St.
■ Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.
■ Ciudad Azteca Restaurant, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ Ocean’s Behavioral Hospital, 615 Clinic Drive
■ Kid Connection Preschool, 200 Pine Tree Road
■ Tomas Medrano Commissary, 1311 W. Loop 281
■ Pine Tree Primary, 1808 Silver Falls Road
■ Tele’s Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 1700 Judson Road
■ Waffle House No. 307, 3107 Estes Parkway
These received a B
■ Staybridge Suites, 3414 N. Fourth St.
■ Long John Silvers, 209 W. Loop 281
