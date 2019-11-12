The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Rainbow Members Club, 203 S. High St.

■ Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road

■ The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.

■ Zippy J’s Convenience Store No. 5, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Alpine Christian Academy, 610 E. Loop 281

■ Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 3405 N. Fourth St.

■ Jersey Mike’s Subs, 3312 N. Fourth St.

■ Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.

■ Ciudad Azteca Restaurant, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.

■ Ocean’s Behavioral Hospital, 615 Clinic Drive

■ Kid Connection Preschool, 200 Pine Tree Road

■ Tomas Medrano Commissary, 1311 W. Loop 281

■ Pine Tree Primary, 1808 Silver Falls Road

■ Tele’s Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 1700 Judson Road

■ Waffle House No. 307, 3107 Estes Parkway

These received a B

■ Staybridge Suites, 3414 N. Fourth St.

■ Long John Silvers, 209 W. Loop 281

