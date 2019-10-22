From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Oct. 7 to 11:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Southern Classic Chicken, 1300 S. High St.
■ UT Tyler Innovation Academy, 3201 N. Eastman Road
■ Dollar General, 4108 Judson Road
■ Dollar General, 1400 S. High St.
■ Whataburger, 105 N. Spur 63,
■ Alberto’s Tacos and Tamales Shop Mobile Food Unit, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway
■ Dudley’s Cajun Café, 1601 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Sonic Drive-In, 2106 Gilmer Road
■ Wingate By Wyndham, 431 E. Loop 281
■ J L Everhart Elementary School cafeteria, 2919 Tryon Road
■ Longview High School cafeteria, 201 Tomlinson Parkway
■ Bodacious Bar-B-Q, 1300 NW Loop 281
■ Moose Market, 1403 Clearwood Drive
■ Take A Taco mobile food unit, 813 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Courtyard Marriot — The Bistro, 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway
■ Shipley Do-Nuts, 3001 Judson Road
■ Alpine House, 2104 Alpine Road
■ Bramlette Elementary School cafeteria, 1111 Tupelo Drive
■ Papa John’s Pizza, 1409 W. Loop 281, Suite C
■ Super 1 Bakery, 2301 W. Loop 281
■ Dollar General, 1404 McCann Drive
These received a B
■ Shogun of Japan, 1313 W. Loop 281
■ La Taqueria Mexicana Restaurant No. 2, 1023 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Jason’s Deli, 103 W. Loop 281