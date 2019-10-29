From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Oct. 14 to 18:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. Loop 281

■ Kroger Deli, 701 W. Marshall Ave.

■ Sam’s Club, 3310 N. Fourth St.

■ Bodacious Bar-B-Q, 904 Sixth St.

■ Penny’s Food & Fuel, 2001 N. Eastman Road

■ Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar, 115 E. Tyler St.

■ Taco Bell, 200 W. Marshall Ave.

■ Taco Bell, 2553 Judson Road

■ Super 1 Foods Deli, 1800 S. High St.

■ Sonic Drive-In, 4001 W. Marshall Ave.

■ Taco Bell, 3603 Estes Parkway

■ Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Wendy’s, 2417 Gilmer Road

■ Grandy’s, 3305 S. Eastman Road

These received a B

■ McAlister’s Deli, 2804 Judson Road

■ Roma’s Italian Kitchen, 102 E. Tyler St.

■ Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road

