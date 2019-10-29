From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Oct. 14 to 18:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. Loop 281
■ Kroger Deli, 701 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Sam’s Club, 3310 N. Fourth St.
■ Bodacious Bar-B-Q, 904 Sixth St.
■ Penny’s Food & Fuel, 2001 N. Eastman Road
■ Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar, 115 E. Tyler St.
■ Taco Bell, 200 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Taco Bell, 2553 Judson Road
■ Super 1 Foods Deli, 1800 S. High St.
■ Sonic Drive-In, 4001 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Taco Bell, 3603 Estes Parkway
■ Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Wendy’s, 2417 Gilmer Road
■ Grandy’s, 3305 S. Eastman Road
These received a B
■ McAlister’s Deli, 2804 Judson Road
■ Roma’s Italian Kitchen, 102 E. Tyler St.
■ Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road