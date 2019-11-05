From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Oct. 21 to 25:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Pizza Hut, 1906 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Taco Bell, 1901 NW Loop 281

■ Outback Steakhouse, 501 E. Loop 281

■ Parkway Elementary School Cafeteria, 601 Pine Tree Parkway

■ Pine Tree Middle School Cafeteria, 600 Pine Tree Parkway

■ Firstlite Nutrition, 212 N. Fredonia St.

■ Longview Christian School/day care, 1236 Pegues Place

■ Longview Regional Medical Center, 2901 N. Fourth St.

■ Pizza Hut, 2106 Judson Road

■ Casa Olé Mexican Restaurant, 410 W. Loop 281

■ Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave.

These received a B

■ D. C. Shamrock Convenience Store, 3607 S. Eastman Road

■ Posados Café, 110 Triple Creek

■ Parkview on Hollybrook Assisted Living 601 Hollybrook Drive

■ Parkview on Hollybrook Independent Living, 603 Hollybrook Drive

