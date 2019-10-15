From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Rodeway Inn & Suites, 803 N. Access Road

■ Little Mexico Restaurant, 3495 McCann Road

■ Pizza King, 1100 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Mr. Kwik Convenient Store, 2000 S. High St.

■ Zippy J’s No 15, 902 S. High St.

■ Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road

■ Family Dollar, 935 Young St.

■ Dollar General, 1003 N. Eastman Road

■ Tru by Hilton, 3037 N. Eastman Road

■ Whataburger No. 939, 4108 W. Loop 281

■ China Max Restaurant, 3500 McCann Road

■ Ace High Convenient Store, 1000 Pine Tree Road

■ Jimmy’s Kitchen, 3500 McCann Road

■ Whataburger No. 877, 2401 Gilmer Road

■ Knights Inn Longview, 3103 Estes Parkway

■ Whataburger No. 850, 3308 N. Fourth St.

■ Burger King, 3511 McCann Road

■ WhataburgerNo. 700, 3123 S. Eastman Road

