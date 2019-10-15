From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Rodeway Inn & Suites, 803 N. Access Road
■ Little Mexico Restaurant, 3495 McCann Road
■ Pizza King, 1100 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Mr. Kwik Convenient Store, 2000 S. High St.
■ Zippy J’s No 15, 902 S. High St.
■ Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road
■ Family Dollar, 935 Young St.
■ Dollar General, 1003 N. Eastman Road
■ Tru by Hilton, 3037 N. Eastman Road
■ Whataburger No. 939, 4108 W. Loop 281
■ China Max Restaurant, 3500 McCann Road
■ Ace High Convenient Store, 1000 Pine Tree Road
■ Jimmy’s Kitchen, 3500 McCann Road
■ Whataburger No. 877, 2401 Gilmer Road
■ Knights Inn Longview, 3103 Estes Parkway
■ Whataburger No. 850, 3308 N. Fourth St.
■ Burger King, 3511 McCann Road
■ WhataburgerNo. 700, 3123 S. Eastman Road