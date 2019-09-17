From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 2 to 6:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road

■ Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road

■ Subway Sandwiches, 101 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Texas Independent Baptist Seminary, 2200 W. Loop 281

■ El Taquito Mexican Restaurant, 1010 S. Mobberly Ave.

■ El Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 1405 S. High St.

■ Waffle House #1552, 318 E. Loop 281

■ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 415 E. Loop 281

