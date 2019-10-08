From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 23 to 27:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ The Page Pub & Pizzeria, 2647 Bill Owens Parkway

■ Angie B’s Dance & Night Club, 812 E. Methvin St.

■ No Prob-llama Nutrition, 105 E. Loop 281

■ Taco Bueno, 3314 N. Fourth St.

■ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 610 E. Hawkins Parkway

■ Brenda’s Good Eats, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 110

■ Texas Players Club, 300 N. Spur 63

■ Walmart Supercenter #398 Market, 515 E. Loop 281

■ Bel’s Diner, 2600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

■ Aldi Inc., 1725 W. Loop 281

■ Denny’s, 3126 S. Eastman Road

■ Panera Bread Café, 481 E. Loop 281

■ Super 1 Foods #612 Deli, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.

These received a B

■ Tele’s Mexican Restaurant, 3919 Gilmer Road

