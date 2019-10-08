From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 23 to 27:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ The Page Pub & Pizzeria, 2647 Bill Owens Parkway
■ Angie B’s Dance & Night Club, 812 E. Methvin St.
■ No Prob-llama Nutrition, 105 E. Loop 281
■ Taco Bueno, 3314 N. Fourth St.
■ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 610 E. Hawkins Parkway
■ Brenda’s Good Eats, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 110
■ Texas Players Club, 300 N. Spur 63
■ Walmart Supercenter #398 Market, 515 E. Loop 281
■ Bel’s Diner, 2600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
■ Aldi Inc., 1725 W. Loop 281
■ Denny’s, 3126 S. Eastman Road
■ Panera Bread Café, 481 E. Loop 281
■ Super 1 Foods #612 Deli, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
These received a B
■ Tele’s Mexican Restaurant, 3919 Gilmer Road