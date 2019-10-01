From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 16 to 20:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Tomboni’s Bistro, 1811-A Judson Road

■ CEFCO Convenience Store, 611 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Street Licious (Food Truck), 2455 N. Eastman Road

■ Starbucks, 407 W. Loop 281

■ Cowboy Chicken, 3080 N. Eastman Road

■ Lovely Eatery, 1009 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Slim Chickens, 204 E. Loop 281

■ McDonald’s, 3086 N. Eastman Road

■ McDonald’s, 128 W. Loop 281

■ Walmart Bakery, 2440 Gilmer Road

■ Hot Dog Express, 106 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Holiday Inn of Longview, 300 Tuttle Circle

■ Divine Catering, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway

■ Donuts Plus, 707 S. Eastman Road

■ The POD (Kilgore College), 300 S. High St.

■ Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 409 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2110 Gilmer Road

■ Oil Bowl Lanes, 1102 W. Cotton St.

■ Golden Chick, 3507 A McCann Road

■ Whataburger, 3308 N. Fourth St.

■ Target Store, 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100

■ Catfish Village of Longview, 2005 Toler Road

■ Arby’s, 1025 McCann Road

These received a B

■ Christus Good Shepherd (Dr. Forum), 700 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road

■ Sonic Drive-In, 4220 W. Loop 281

