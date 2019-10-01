From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 16 to 20:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Tomboni’s Bistro, 1811-A Judson Road
■ CEFCO Convenience Store, 611 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Street Licious (Food Truck), 2455 N. Eastman Road
■ Starbucks, 407 W. Loop 281
■ Cowboy Chicken, 3080 N. Eastman Road
■ Lovely Eatery, 1009 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Slim Chickens, 204 E. Loop 281
■ McDonald’s, 3086 N. Eastman Road
■ McDonald’s, 128 W. Loop 281
■ Walmart Bakery, 2440 Gilmer Road
■ Hot Dog Express, 106 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Holiday Inn of Longview, 300 Tuttle Circle
■ Divine Catering, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway
■ Donuts Plus, 707 S. Eastman Road
■ The POD (Kilgore College), 300 S. High St.
■ Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 409 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2110 Gilmer Road
■ Oil Bowl Lanes, 1102 W. Cotton St.
■ Golden Chick, 3507 A McCann Road
■ Whataburger, 3308 N. Fourth St.
■ Target Store, 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100
■ Catfish Village of Longview, 2005 Toler Road
■ Arby’s, 1025 McCann Road
These received a B
■ Christus Good Shepherd (Dr. Forum), 700 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road
■ Sonic Drive-In, 4220 W. Loop 281