The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 9 to 13:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ JC Cones (Mobile Food Unit), 401 W. Hawkins Parkway
■ JC Cones (Commissary), 401 W. Hawkins Parkway
■ Colonial Village Independent Living, 2910 N. Eastman Road
■ AM Donuts, 1204 Alpine Road
■ Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road
■ Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road
■ Little Mexico No. 2 Restaurant, 1015 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Wal-Mart #398 Deli, 515 E. Loop 281
■ Cookies R Us, 3500 McCann Road
■ Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 116 E. Loop 281
■ Hupei Chinese Buffet, 421 N. Spur 63
■ Burger King, 1623 W. Loop 281
■ Neighborhood Mart, 451 S. High St.
■ Moroll’s Ice Cream, 3500 McCann Road
■ Café Barron, 405 W. Loop 281
Los Papagallos Mexican Restaurant, 1620 S. Green St.
■ Copeland’s of New Orleans, 3213 N. Fourth St.
■ Sonic Drive-In, 3501 N. Fourth St.
■ Lil Thai House, 212 N. Fredonia St.
These received a B
■ CiCi’s Pizza, 2503 Judson Road
■ Corner Bakery Cafe, 3090 N. Eastman Road