The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Sep. 9 to 13:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ JC Cones (Mobile Food Unit), 401 W. Hawkins Parkway

■ JC Cones (Commissary), 401 W. Hawkins Parkway

■ Colonial Village Independent Living, 2910 N. Eastman Road

■ AM Donuts, 1204 Alpine Road

■ Sonic Drive-In, 3302 S. Eastman Road

■ Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road

■ Little Mexico No. 2 Restaurant, 1015 E. Marshall Ave.

■ Wal-Mart #398 Deli, 515 E. Loop 281

■ Cookies R Us, 3500 McCann Road

■ Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 116 E. Loop 281

■ Hupei Chinese Buffet, 421 N. Spur 63

■ Burger King, 1623 W. Loop 281

■ Neighborhood Mart, 451 S. High St.

■ Moroll’s Ice Cream, 3500 McCann Road

■ Café Barron, 405 W. Loop 281

Los Papagallos Mexican Restaurant, 1620 S. Green St.

■ Copeland’s of New Orleans, 3213 N. Fourth St.

■ Sonic Drive-In, 3501 N. Fourth St.

■ Lil Thai House, 212 N. Fredonia St.

These received a B

■ CiCi’s Pizza, 2503 Judson Road

■ Corner Bakery Cafe, 3090 N. Eastman Road

