Make a note: Just one month from today, you will be glad you read this column.
After decades of cooking Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners, I have probably thrown away gallons of cranberry sauce, a half cup at a time. At long last I have an answer to this dilemma other than losing it in the back of the fridge to have it come forth (with green mold on it) the following spring.
Here is a good recipe to use the uneaten sauce for turkey and dressing. I have discovered a good muffin recipe that helps me with my effort to quit wasting food. It is said that Americans throw away one-third to one-fourth of the food we buy.
Crumble-Topped Cranberry Muffins
Ingredients
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon biscuit or baking mix
1/3 cup milk
1 egg
1/2 cup whole cranberry sauce
2 cups biscuit mix (like Bisquick)
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Steps
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease muffin tins or use paper liners (with 12 medium-size cups). Mix brown sugar and 1 tablespoon biscuit mix, and set aside.
Stir milk, egg and cranberry sauce in a medium bowl until well blended. Stir in 2 cups biscuit mix, and the granulated sugar, just until blended. Divide batter into 12 muffin tins
Sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake 17-18 minutes until golden brown. Cool slightly; remove from pan to wire rack.
There are two kinds of muffins: English muffins which use yeast or American-style which are “quick breads,” meaning they call for baking powder or baking soda. Muffins can be either savory or sweet. Probably the muffin most familiar to us is the Blueberry Muffin, which is also the state muffin of Minnesota.
I threw together a muffin this week that we enjoyed. It is not too sweet, but it is quick to make. In looking for chopped, mixed dried fruit to eat in our oatmeal, I discovered a mixture of raisins, (dark and golden seedless) dried cherries and dried cranberries that seemed to be just the right thing for the next recipe.
Quick Fruit-Nut Muffins
Ingredients
2 cups baking or biscuit mix
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
1/3 cup mixed fruit (as above) or just raisins
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup chopped nuts (either pecans or walnuts)
1/2 cup brown sugar (firmly packed)
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Steps
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease or spray a 12 cup muffin pan. Mix all ingredients by hand (not a mixer), and spoon into prepared pan. Bake for 18-20 minutes until golden on top. Cool slightly before removing from pan.
Since we have mentioned blueberries, you must have the ultimate muffin recipe. It came from Sandy Trippett who gave the credit for the recipe to Diane Johnson.
Best Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 beaten egg
3/4 cup milk
1/3 cup cooking oil
1 cup fresh, frozen or canned blueberries (rinsed and drained)
1/4 additional cup sugar
Steps
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease or use paper liners for 12 cup muffin tin. Mix dry ingredients (except additional 1/4 cup of sugar). Mix egg, milk, and oil and add to dry ingredients. Stir only until dry ingredients are moistened. Gently toss blueberries with remaining sugar and fold into batter. Pour into prepared tins. Bake for 22-24 minutes until lightly browned.
Have you noticed similarities among the recipes? If you are using baking powder (or a baking mix which has baking powder) it is necessary not to over-beat the batter, and it is usually baked at a high temperature.