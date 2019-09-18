It’s fall! (Well, almost.)
Even though the weather and the calendar don’t agree just yet, there are some foods and flowers that hint of fall. The colorful chrysanthemums are appearing. A new crop of apples are in the produce areas of stores, and all of your friends who have pear trees begin to share with you — if you are lucky.
I have read that we in America really do not grow or get to sample many of the most delicious varieties of pears. In China, Japan and other areas of the Orient, pears outrank the sale of apples, unlike in America.
We had a pear tree when I was growing up, along with plum and peach trees. My mother always made pear preserves, pear pies and pear cakes. Guess what for today? Pear Recipes.
First, I want to tell you what a joy I have been given in being reacquainted with many friends from my past at the Hallsville First United Methodist Church. One of my friends of longest acquaintance (notice, I never say “old” friends) gave me years ago a recipe for pear bread. She also gave us a loaf of it at that time.
I have made this recipe several times since we have been back in Longview for now almost 9 years. We were in the Rio Grande Valley for 14 years, and I never heard of a pear tree growing there. Of course, we loved our lime, orange, grapefruit and tangerine trees in the back yard. Here goes the recipe for Betsy Hunt’s Pear Bread.
Pear Bread
(This makes 2 4-inch x 7-inch loaves.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare pans either by spraying with pan spray or greasing and flouring.
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
2 cups granulated sugar
3/4 cup cooking oil
3 eggs, slightly beaten
2 cups pears, peeled and grated (I finely chopped ours in the food processor)
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, and mix slightly with electric mixer. Pour into prepared pans, and bake for 50-60 minutes, testing with toothpick stuck in the center. If toothpick comes out clean the bread is done. Let the bread set in pan about 10 minutes before removing to rack to cool.
The next is a recipe using canned pears. I remember that we canned many things when I was a child, rather than freezing everything to preserve it.
My aunt, Lois Hoppers, was a combination big sister and second mother to me. Though unlike her sisters (my mother and other aunts), she did not really enjoy cooking. Although, she was a good cook. She brought this to a family gathering once and was pleased that we thought it was one of the best things there.
Pear-Pecan Salad
1 can (16 ounces or the closest thing you can get to that size) pears, drained, reserve juice
1 package (3 ounces) lemon gelatin
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
1 cup chopped pecans
8 ounces frozen whipped topping
In a small saucepan, bring to boil 1 cup juice from pears. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Stir until dissolved, and chill until partially set. Blend cheese and pears in food processor or blender until creamy. Stir in gelatin mixture. Add nuts and whipped topping which has been slightly thawed. Pour into a 9-inch x 13-inch dish or mold. Chill until firm. Makes 12-15 servings.
This salad is white, and really pretty, but you can garnish with maraschino cherries or serve individual servings on a lettuce leaf.