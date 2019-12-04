We are right in the middle of it, you know. The eating frenzy that lasts from Halloween candy to Super Bowl snacks is here for a few pounds — or more.
Since we celebrated heavily with food last week, I am planning soups, stews, sandwiches and light meals until the big Christmas or Hanukkah meals. Notice, I am not mentioning parties where food is the main feature until the major holidays when meal planning takes precedence over all other thoughts.
I am sharing a soup recipe today that we enjoyed last week (and half of which I froze). It is a version of a soup I call “Kickin’ Chicken Soup.” I added, subtracted, and cooked up this recipe.
Quick Start Chicken Soup
2 large boneless chicken breasts
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
32 ounces chicken broth
1 can (15 ounces) tomatoes with chilies (like Rotel)
3 cups fresh or frozen corn
1 can (15 ounces) black beans
Juice of 1 lime
Freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
1/2 cup minced cilantro (if desired)
Shredded Monterrey Jack or Cheddar Jack cheese (about 1/2 cup)
Tortilla chips
Brown chicken on both sides in oil in large saucepan. Remove chicken and set aside. Add onion and garlic and cook 4-5 minutes until soft. Add chicken, tomatoes, broth, corn, beans, lime juice. Simmer for about 25 minutes until chicken is very tender. Remove chicken and slice or shred. Return chicken to pot. Add cilantro (see note). Serve in individual bowls with crumbled tortilla chips (I prefer the chili-seasoned ones), and top with 2-3 tablespoons cheese.
Makes 7-8 servings.
Note: some people do not like cilantro. A nice reader sent me an article from the New York Times about cilantro. This food writer said that it has been discovered that people who do not like the taste of cilantro very possibly are allergic to it.
I do not know if I am lazy (a little), have common sense (sometimes) or what, but more and more I am trying to cook meals that are not just a one-time thing. In other words, whatever I cook — soups, casseroles or whatever — I try to make enough to have them more than one time. The next recipe is another that I think is a sort of nice respite from heavy party foods.
This recipe was given to me by Bettye Knighton, a longtime friend who is back in Longview after living away for about 25 years. She is truly one of the finest cooks I know. She makes the best English toffee I have ever eaten. I cannot give you the recipe, because Bettye has to stand at my elbow to tell me when it is done. I don’t think she has time to do this for all of us.
Bettye’s Hamburger with Cornbread Topping1 pound ground hamburger
1 large onion, chopped
2 small cans chopped green chilies
2 (6-ounces) packages corn bread mix (I prefer “Corn-Kits” because it is not sweet)
1/2 pound grated Monterrey Jack cheese
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Brown meat and add onion and salt. Stir in green chilies. Mix cornbread according to package directions. Spread half of cornbread mixture in a well-greased or sprayed 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Spread with meat mixture, and top with remaining cornbread mixture. Sprinkle grated cheese over the top. Bake for 20 minutes. Cut in squares to serve. Makes 6-8 servings. This freezes well, so you can hide some away and pull it out on a cold “I don’t want to cook” kind of night.