HARLETON — Folks looking for a mix of some of Texans’ favorite foods can make a stop in Harleton’s lone downtown restaurant, Wright On Taco, for their Lone Star fix.
“We both love to cook and ran a food truck for a couple of years before opening this restaurant,” Julie Wright said of the restaurant she and her husband Brian Wright own. “This place had most recently been a barbecue restaurant and when it came up for sale, we asked if they could throw in the barbecue pit that was here with the sale.”
That barbecue pit spurred a thought for the Wrights, who are both taco lovers with matching taco tattoos to prove it.
“It spurred the idea of blending two of our favorite foods — something that would stand out among all these taco shops in the area,” Julie Wright said. “This year, Brian is expanding our barbecue side of the shop.”
Customers stopping at Wright On Taco can get a tour of Texas foods by sampling everything on the menu from brisket tacos to smoked sausage and ribs to blanco queso to catfish and shrimp.
“Being the only restaurant really here in town, we try to offer a little bit of everything,” Julie Wright said. “We have grilled chicken, smoked brisket, pulled pork, shrimp, catfish, queso, brisket tacos, grilled cheese, just something for everyone.”
The Texas food combo is working for the couple, with word of mouth about the East Texas joint leading to a recent feature in Texas Monthly magazine by famed Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn.
“He’s very active on social media, and we are as well. So, word of mouth reached him about us, and he popped in one during the holidays,” Brian Wright said. “He knows his food and he releases a list of the top 50 barbecue spots in Texas every four years and the places on that list are the pinnacle of barbecue. High remarks from Daniel Vaughn means so much to us.”
Not only did Vaughn help spread the word about Wright On Taco, in its third year of business in Harleton, the Wrights believe the mention will help with the their upcoming barbecue event in April.
“We are hosting the first-ever ‘Beast Texas BBQ Jam’ on April 18 here at the shop in Harleton,” Julie Wright said. “We’ll have live music and pitmasters from across the state and it will just be a really fun time.”
In addition to the lunch and dinner menu, the Wrights also offer a dessert menu and a special brunch menu on Saturdays only.
“We have breakfast tacos with brisket and eggs and brisket omelets on Saturdays only,” Brian said. “We also offer daily specials which people can find out about by following us on our social media accounts from day to day.”
One of the daily specials the shop boasts (until it sells out) is the ‘Monster Beef Rib,’ extra large sized smoked beef ribs.
“Sliced brisket is probably our most popular barbecue item and our most popular taco is the ‘Hannah,’ which is named after our daughter because it was her favorite after school snack,” Julie said. “It’s a taco with grilled chicken, queso and bacon.”
The restaurant also offers appetizers like fried pickles, fried avocado (it comes in a taco too) and cheesy queso brisket fries.
The Wrights, who started out catering weddings and other events with their food truck years ago, still offer catering services and also host events such as birthday parties and even weddings at the taco shop.
“We built the outside patio, which is a wrap around patio, when we bought the place and we had a wedding here one time, we’ve also had birthdays and other events,” she said.
While the shop doesn’t sell alcohol, they do allow BYOB. The dining room is non-smoking and carry out orders are also available.
“We try to make as much from scratch as we can here, the salsas, the barbecue sauce, the queso, tortillas, pretty much everything except the canned drinks,” Julie said.
The Wrights, who also live in Harleton, said they are incredible grateful for the support of the community.
“I was a nurse and Brian ran his family’s machine shop before we opened this restaurant,” Julie said. “We just have a passion for good food and we love our community. Our staff of six is so great and we put everything we have into this place so it’s nice to see the hard work being noticed.”
The Wrights also are grateful to the Texas barbecue community for their continued success.
“The other local barbecue places and pitmasters across the area have been so good to us and helpful as well,” Brian said. “Riverport Barbecue in Jefferson and Bodacious on Mobberly in Longview have been great help and friends to us.”