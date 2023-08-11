Garden lore refers to the collection of stories, myths, legends, and superstitions that have been passed down through generations of gardeners and nature enthusiasts. These tales offer guidance on everything from how to plant and care for different types of plants to the best times for harvesting and even the proper way to dispose of garden waste. Stories that make up garden lore are as diverse as the cultures and people who tell them and are passed down orally, from one generation to the next. Some tales are rooted in ancient mythology, while others reflect more recent beliefs and superstitions. Regardless of their origins, these stories have a powerful influence on our perceptions of nature and our relationship with the environment.
One of my favorites, and I have told my grandchildren from the time they could join me in the garden, in Greek mythology, the goddess Demeter was associated with agriculture and the harvest. Her daughter, Persephone, was abducted by Hades, god of the underworld, and taken as his wife. (At this point my grand-daughters are hooked and doe-eyed.) Demeter was so grief-stricken that she caused the earth to become barren, and everything died. Zeus intervened and negotiated a compromise for Persephone to spend part of the year in the underworld with Hades and part of the year on earth with her mother. This story was believed to explain the changing of the seasons and the cycle of growth. Each time you see the Narcissus, Persephone’s flower, she has come home to join her mother.
A couple of other examples:
• In Japan, the cherry blossom is a symbol of the transience of life and the beauty of impermanence. The cherry blossom festival is a celebration of the fleeting beauty of spring and is a time for reflection and renewal.
• In many Native American cultures, the dreamcatcher plant (or cardinal flower) is believed to have healing properties and is also associated with the power of dreams and often used in spiritual practices.
So, is garden lore associated with ancient myths and superstitions only? It continues to play an important role in contemporary culture. One example is the growing popularity of heirloom seeds and heritage plants. These are varieties of plants that have been passed down through generations of gardeners and are often associated with specific regions or cultures. By planting these traditional varieties, gardeners are helping to preserve the stories and traditions that make up garden lore.
Lastly, by preserving the stories and traditions that make up garden lore, we can ensure that future generations will continue to benefit from the wisdom and guidance of these ancient tales. Whether through the planting of heirloom seeds, the sharing of traditional gardening practices, or the telling of stories and myths, we can help, should we choose to, to ensure that the power of garden lore endures for generations to come.
— The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.