Longview has many remarkable people, but recently I have had some contact with a woman whom I have known for many years and have long admired. She is one of several of people who has helped countless lives improve and reach goals they never believed possible. She is proof positive that one person with one idea, and lots of determination can make a major change in the world.
Julee Rachels, in the fall of 2012 participated in a group at a low-income apartment unit to teach unemployed, mostly uneducated women some arts and crafts that would perhaps lead to making some money through sales. This seed of an idea has surpassed anything anyone in the beginning could believe. Yes, there were several volunteers involved, but one person, Julee, is responsible for what has become Heartisans Marketplace.
Skills are taught, free of charge, but more than that the young women are taught to take charge of themselves and set themselves free to become responsible self-respecting women. This place has become one of my favorite places to take out of town family and friends who come for a day’s visit. The products sold there are creative and unusual, reasonably priced, and a joy to give and receive.
Their newest product is a cookbook compiled by the volunteers who contributed their favorite recipes. The cookbook is sold in the store, and the proceeds will go back into the wonderful Heartisans projects.
The two recipes I am sharing are good, easy to make, and somewhat inexpensive.
The first comes from Dr. Krista Darr who is a board member at Heartisans. It is for a soup that will be particularly good when the first cold snap comes.
Chicken Pozole
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 cups chopped onions
3 cloves garlic minced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 can (10 oz.) chipotle Rotel tomatoes
2 cans (14.5 ounces fire-roasted petite diced tomatoes
2 cans (15.5 ounces) white hominy, drained and rinsed
1 container (32 ounces) chicken broth
1 rotisserie chicken removed from bones and shredded
1 teaspoon Kosher, to taste
In a Dutch oven or a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat, and add onions and cook until softened, add garlic and cook an additional minute. Add remaining ingredients except chicken. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring often. Stir in chicken and cook for 15 minutes. Add salt to taste. Garnish with radishes,
tortilla strips, lime wedge, and cilantro, if desired. Makes 12-16 servings.
Kathy Heidger, a retail volunteer contributed this very good fall dessert recipe.
Pumpkin Bars
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 cup cooking oil
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Chopped pecans or walnuts if desired
Icing:
3 ounces cream cheese softened
¾ stick butter or margarine, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-3 tablespoons milk
2-3 cups powdered sugar
For icing, mix ingredients with electric mixer until light and fluffy.
Mix sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin, oil, cinnamon, vanilla, and nuts. Pour into a sprayed or greased 11” inch x 15”inch jelly roll pan. Bake for about 18-20 minutes until a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. Cool and frost with cream cheese frosting.
This new cookbook is available at Heartisans Marketplace 3501 Gilmer Road Longview, TX. 75604 903 431-1188. The book is $10.77 including tax, and is available on the website store, heartisan.com.