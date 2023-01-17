Christus Good Shepherd Health System had several wins in 2022. From new facilities to community partnerships and staff recognition, there were multiple things to celebrate.
Here are some of the health system’s biggest storylines of 2022.
Stakeholders break ground on Roy H. Laird medical facility in Kilgore
One of the most notable moments of the year aws the groundbreaking for the new state-of-the-art Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center in Kilgore.
Elected officials, medical students and professionals as well as representatives from Christus Good Shepherd Health and Kilgore College broke ground May 3 on the facility.
“What an honor and privilege it is for me to share this groundbreaking in what is arguably the grandest, most visionary project in 150 years of Kilgore,” said Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin, noting 2022 was the city’s sesquicentennial.
This first-of-its-kind community college health sciences facility at 1612 S. Henderson Blvd. will be unique, serving patients of Kilgore and surrounding communities in an environment that utilizes clinical students from nursing, physical therapy assistants, occupational therapy assistants and medical imaging programs.
Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and Kilgore College are collaborating on the development.
The project includes new teaching and lab space for the college as well as a potential expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing emergency center.
Construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million economic development assistance grant, revenues from the center and funding from the hospital foundation. The original hospital building opened more than 70 years ago and served the Kilgore area until 2007. Since then, the campus has hosted a variety of tenants.
NorthPark campus continues to grow
Christus Good Shepherd Health System is dramatically growing its NorthPark campus as part of a multi-year expansion project. This $35 million investment in caring for East Texans will include the new Christus Good Shepherd Hospital - NorthPark and Christus Good Shepherd Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute. Additionally, there will also be major infrastructure improvements which will allow for continued campus expansion.
“Christus Good Shepherd Hospital - NorthPark will transform how we serve our community and our patients in north Longview,” President and CEO Todd Hancock said in July. “There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview. We are creating the first of its kind in Longview – an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care.”
Designed completely around the patient, the new campus will offer a never-before-seen level of convenience and ease of access. Every step of the healing process happens in one centralized location – the initial physician visit, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery.
This new day at NorthPark officially kicked off with a groundbreaking on July 20, at 3313 Good Shepherd Way. Administrators from Christus Health joined the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, physicians and associates in celebrating this momentous occasion alongside local and regional leaders.
Construction was set to begin mid-August, and the Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute was completed by the fall of 2022. Christus Good Shepherd Hospital - NorthPark is expected to open spring of this year.
Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview officially opens
The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute officially opened Oct. 13 at the NorthPark campus in Longview.
Construction on the $35 million project began in July 2021 to transform the existing Institute for Healthy Living into the new institute.
In addition, the project has added 27,000 square feet of space at NorthPark, including dedicated operating rooms for orthopedic surgical procedures.
The full NorthPark expansion is projected to be complete by the end of fall 2023.
The Institute for Healthy Living continues to serve as a community gym, but expanded its hours of operation to 24 hours a day. The institute also has been integrated into the recovery process of the orthopedic and sports medicine services at the facility.
The NorthPark campus was established in 2014 and includes Christus Good Shepherd’s Emergency Center, imaging center and outpatient lab. The offices of Christus Trinity Clinic Obstetrics/Gynecology, Christus Trinity Clinic Pediatrics, ENT Associates of East Texas and Longview Orthopedic Clinic Association also are at NorthPark.
Healing Garden Art Museum opens at Longview hospital
A partnership with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts may provide patients and other visitors at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview with added health benefits.
The Healing Garden Art Museum officially opened in late December at the medical facility and showcases about 30 pieces of regional art on loan from the museum, according to Christus Vice President of Operations Jim Gaton.
“We’ve always been supportive of the arts here in our community,” Gaton said. “And we wanted to be able to bring some of that culture into our facility so that our patients, visitors and associates could enjoy it here. This also allows us to display art that doesn’t sit there for years.”
Information panels with the exhibit cite research showing that artwork in medical facilities can have positive impacts on patients and caregivers by reducing depression and improving cognitive function and memory.
“We recognize the value of art and the impact it can have on those in our care,” Hancock said. “We are thrilled that we can partner with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts to provide these great displays.”
Museum Executive Director and Curator of Exhibits Tiffany Jehorek, who helped choose the pieces displayed, said a lot of thought was put in to the selection process.
“Having spent some time in hospitals, “I’ve found a little art is always nice to contemplate,” she said. “We wanted to start off with selections from our permanent collection — pieces that were uplifting with lots of color.”
The selections of artwork, produced from the 1930s to present, line both sides of a hallway near the Good Shepherd emergency room entrance and just outside of the hospital’s Healing Garden. The display will be replaced about every six months with more pieces from the museum’s 1,200-piece permanent collection.
Christus Community Impact Fund, health system awards $100K for new Longview Resource Center
The Christus Community Impact Fund and Christus Good Shepherd Health System are continuing a legacy of supporting fellow local organizations that are responding to the needs of the community. In the past two years, nearly half a million dollars has been awarded to agencies in Longview and Marshall. In 2022, a $100,000 grant was awarded to the East Texas Food Bank to support the Longview Resource Center as they combat food insecurity in East Texas.
The East Texas Food Bank will tackle food insecurity at the Longview Resource Center through a number of initiatives, including a Healthy Food Pantry which will provide nutritious food through a “client choice” distribution model, as well as nutrition education classes and food demonstrations; a Benefits Assistance Program to help clients apply for SNAP and other social service benefits, including Medicaid, Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Medicare Savings Program, and Healthy Texas Women; and access to wrap-around services such as Texas Workforce Commission, WIC, Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP), health screenings, and other services provided through collaboration with local community organizations and healthcare partnerships with which ETFB works at other locations.
The Longview Resource Center will also be a host site for the ETFB Agency Institute which provides training, resources and support to partner agencies in various aspects of nonprofit management. The evening and weekend hours offered at the center will complement current food resource schedules in the area and will give the working poor in particular increased access to the food they need. With this support, the Resource Center plans to serve 3,100 individuals in the coming year.
“We are so excited to partner with the Christus Fund so we can address the issues of hunger and eliminate barriers to receiving vital support in Gregg County,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “The new Longview Resource Center will help us expand our programs so we can distribute more food and serve more people where and when it’s needed the most.”
Hancock said, “Christus Good Shepherd is woven into the fabric of this community, and we are committed to partnering with and supporting programs that align with our core values, supporting folks here in our community. The East Texas Food Bank, and our other Christus Fund Grant award recipients certainly fit that bill, honoring the dignity of every person it serves. This grant is another way for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to contribute to the overall health of this region, beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics.”
Christus Good Shepherd CEO awarded Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award
Todd Hancock, CEO and president of the Christus Good Shepherd Health System, was presented with an award by the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America in mid-December.
Hancock was the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award — a reference to the Scout slogan to “do a good turn daily.” Community members and others gathered to praise Hancock for the way he has affected people’s lives personally and through his work as CEO of Christus Good Shepherd.
For Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, though, it came down to his “proudest moment.” After COVID-19 arrived and took hold in the community, Longview initially was overlooked when the state opened a vaccine hub in Tyler. Stoudt began working to bring one to Longview, as well. He asked Hancock to be part of the effort.
“‘I’m in,’” Stoudt recalled Hancock saying when they met to discuss approaching the state about a vaccine hub here. Stoudt later added that he doesn’t want to think about what would have happened if Hancock had said no.
“Had he turned us down, I’m not sure where we’d be today,” Stoudt told a packed room Dec. 15 at Pinecrest Country Club.
The hub that opened at the Longview Exhibit Building ended up administering 5,000 vaccinations a week for a total of about 80,000 shots, Stoudt said.
“Todd, I can’t think of a more deserving person for this award,” the county judge said.
Speakers also recalled how Hancock took over at a hospital that was facing bankruptcy in 2017.
Dr. Tiffany Egbe, who heads up the hospital’s internal medicine residency program, was a physician in Good Shepherd when Hancock arrived in 2017. As she talked about Hancock’s “stewardship,” she recalled how people at the hospital were worried at the time about whether or not they would have a hospital and jobs.
“We were bleeding lots of money,” as well as resources and talent, she said. “It was a very tough time for our hospital system.”
That has changed under Hancock’s leadership, Egbe said. The hospital quickly went from being a facility on the brink of bankruptcy to being $40 million to $60 million in the black, she said.
She and Stoudt also praised Hancock for the renovations, building additions and additional services and physicians Hancock has brought to the Longview hospital campus, which also includes facilities off of Hawkins Parkway.
Dewayne Stephens, Scout executive and CEO of the East Texas Area Council, said the fundraiser honoring Hancock raised $72,600, the most since 2012.
“I am extremely humbled to accept this award and be a part of such a great community,” Hancock said.