Free 8-week online grief support group: 4:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, now through Sep. 22, via Webex; Texas Home Health Hospice is offering a way to help individuals recognize the various aspects of grief, approaches on how to cope, and provide connection to others who are also grieving. The group is open to all members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. There is no fee, but pre-registration and pre-group phone intake is required to determine if this group is right for you. The individual is asked to attend all sessions. For information/registration, call Mark McSweeney, (903) 234-0943.
Blood donors needed: The Carter BloodCare Donor Center, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview, has been remodeled to better serve donors’ social distancing needs. Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Making an appointment is the best way to reduce wait time. Donors can fill out questionnaire online the day of donation at carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen to assure quick service. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 663-2650.
Drug addiction help: The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily at 8 p.m., with additional meetings at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays at 4614 W. Loop 281. Social distancing is used while at the outdoor garden meeting area; weather permitting. For information, call (903) 236-9101.