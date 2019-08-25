■ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon Sep. 14, Bugatti Room at Holiday Inn, 300 Tuttle Drive in Longview. Longview Regional Medical Center presents this free event, which is open to any patients whose lives have been touched by Regional’s NICU. It will be a carnival-like event that includes food, beverages, photography and family activities. For registration/information, visit longviewregional.com .
■ Peripheral Artery Disease Screening: 1 to 4 p.m. Sep. 14, Longview Mall Center Court, 3500 McCann Road in Longview. Peripheral Artery Disease is a common disease caused by a buildup of fatty deposits in the blood vessels of the legs. To register for this free screening, visit longviewregional.com .
■ Senior Circle Balance Seminar: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sep. 23, Senior Circle Center, 3000 N. Fourth St. in Longview. Physical Therapist Victoria Gaugis of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, will present a seminar on vestibular rehabilitation, an exercise-based program designed by a specialized physical therapist to improve balance and reduce dizziness-related problems. This seminar is free, registration is required, visit longviewregional.com .
■ Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. There also is a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
■ Grief support group: HeartsWay Hospice offers a grief support group at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road in Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
■ Meth addiction help: Life After Meth Ministries offers the Enough is Enough addiction group at 7 p.m. Fridays at Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road in Longview. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382 or Kevin Moree, (903) 638-5318.
■ Breast cancer support group: The Hope Breast Cancer Support Group of Longview meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center, 709 Hollybrook Drive, Suite 5604. For information, call (903) 232-8596.
■ Autism support group: Living in the Puzzle, a support group for families of autistic children, meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Circle, Suite 30, in Longview. Child care is available with advance notice. For information, email Livinginthepuzzle@yahoo.com or search Living in the Puzzle on Facebook.
■ Cancer support group: Texas Oncology offers a cancer support group for patients, caregivers and family members noon to 1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1300 N. Fourth St. in Longview. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 757-2122.
■ Parkinson’s support group: The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in the Friendship Room of Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane in Longview. For information, call Jim or Hettie Pollock, (903) 736-8872.
■ Multiple Myeloma support group: The East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St. in Gladewater. For information, call (903) 431-6291.
■ Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be safely disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.
