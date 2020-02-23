Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road, Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Alzheimer’s Journey Education & Support Group Course: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday through Feb. 25, East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Office, 911 N.W. Loop 281, Suite 211, Longview. This eight-week course is designed for recently diagnosed people and their caregivers. Class size is limited to 10 to 12 people. For information, visit etxalz.org or to enroll, call (903) 230-8001.
Cancer support group: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St., Longview. This group meets the last Wednesday of each month. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 757-2122.
Longview Parkinson’s Support Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Buckner Westminster Place, Friendship Room, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview. Guest: Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, M.D., will be speaking on Parkinson’s and skin conditions. This group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Caregivers and patients are encouraged to attend. For information, call (903) 736-8872.
Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. daily and a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday—newcomer’s meeting, and Fridays; 6:30 p.m. Thursday—women’s meeting; 11 p.m. Fridays; 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays at 2614 W. Loop 281. For information, call (903) 236-9101.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Revive Recovery addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382.
Free Teen Heart Screen: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Regional Medical Center, 2901 N. Fourth St., Longview. This screening is open to all East Texas students who participate in athletics, cheerleading, marching band, drill team or other strenuous sports and are between ages 14-18. Registration to attend is available at longviewregional.com .
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.