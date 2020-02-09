East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Hope & Help Hour: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, East Texas Builder’s Association Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road in Longview. Program: LuAnne Harms to present “Challenging Behaviors in Dementia Care.” This free spring series brings experts on different topics and support for those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The group meets the third Thursday of the month through May 21. For information, call (903) 903-230-8001.
Free Heart Health Seminar: Noon Feb. 18, Papacita’s, 305 W. Loop 281 in Longview. Dr. Ronald Scott, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, will present the seminar. The event is free to attend with lunch provided, but pre-registration at www.longviewregional.com is required.
Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. daily and a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview.
Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road, Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Alzheimer’s Journey Education & Support Group Course: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday through Feb. 25, East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Office, 911 N.W. Loop 281, Suite 211, Longview. This eight-week course is designed for recently diagnosed people and their caregivers. Class size is limited to 10 to 12 people. For information, visit etxalz.org or to enroll, call (903) 230-8001.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Revive Recovery addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.