Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. daily and a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
Kilgore Alzheimer’s Support Group: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Arabella of Kilgore Senior Living, 2103 Chandler St., Kilgore. This group meets the second Monday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. For information, call (903) 636-4979.
Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., second floor, Longview. This group meets the second Monday of each month. Support for parents who have experienced the death of a child. Information: (903) 806-8927.
Griefshare Grief support group: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281 in Longview. Mobberly Baptist Church and Texas Home Health Hospice have teamed to offer peer grief support for children, teens and adults whose loved ones have died. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church at The Bridge, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. This group meets the second Monday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road in Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Stop the Bleed: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Longview University Center — UT Tyler, 3201 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of death from trauma, and this free course for non-health care professionals teaches how to identify and stop it. For information, visit stopthebleed.org or call (903) 663-8100; to register, visit tinyurl.com/stopbleedclass .
Alzheimer’s Journey Education & Support Group Course: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday through Feb. 25, East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Office, 911 N.W. Loop 281, Suite 211 in Longview. This eight-week course is designed for recently diagnosed people and their caregivers. Class size is limited to 10 to 12 people. For information, visit etxalz.org or to enroll, call (903) 230-8001.
Breast cancer support group: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center, 709 Hollybrook Drive, Suite 5604. This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. For information, call (903) 232-8596.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: noon Thursday, Alpine House, 2104 Alpine Road, Longview. This group meets the third Thursday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend, lunch provided. To R.S.V.P., call (903) 841-8883.
Understanding Your Grief support group: noon Thursday, 2904 N. Fourth St., Suite 200 in Longview. Adult grief support group sponsored by Texas Home Health Hospice offers support for those whose loved ones have died. Participants can bring a sack lunch. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Hope & Help Hour: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, East Texas Builder’s Association Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road in Longview. Program: Don Kent to present “From a Patient’s Perspective: Living with Lewy Body.” This free spring series brings experts on different topics and support for those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The group meets the third Thursday of the month through May 21. For information, call (903) 903-230-8001.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road in Longview. Life After Meth Ministries offers the Enough is Enough addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382 or Kevin Moree, (903) 638-5318.
Dementia caregiver support program: 6 p.m. Jan. 20, Wesley House, 231 Quail Drive in Gilmer. This group meets the third Monday of each month. For information, call (903) 561-2252.
Autism support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Circle, Suite 30, in Longview. Child care is available with advance notice. This group meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information, email Livinginthepuzzle@yahoo.com or search Living in the Puzzle on Facebook.
Longview Parkinson’s Support Group: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Buckner Westminster Place, Friendship Room, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview. This group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Caregivers and patients are encouraged to attend. For information, call (903) 736-8872.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 1 p.m. Jan. 28, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Cancer support group: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St. in Longview. This group meets the last Wednesday of each month. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 757-2122.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. This group meets the first Tuesday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Upshur County Alzheimer’s Support Group: 2 p.m. Feb. 6, Upshur County Senior Citizens Organization, 201 Silver Alley, Gilmer. This group meets the first Thursday of every month. For information, call (903) 636-4979.
Multiple Myeloma support group: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St. in Gladewater. This groups meets the second Saturday of each month. For information, call (903) 431-6291.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: noon Feb. 13, Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview. This group meets the second Thursday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend; lunch and respite provided. To R.S.V.P., call (903) 234-0000.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.