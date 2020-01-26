Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. daily and a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview.
Griefshare Grief support group: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Mobberly Baptist Church and Texas Home Health Hospice have teamed to offer peer grief support for children, teens and adults whose loved ones have died. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road, Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Cancer support group: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St., Longview. This group meets the last Wednesday of each month. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 757-2122.
Free Gallbladder Disease Seminar: noon Tuesday, Papcita’s, 305 W. Loop 281, Longview. Dr. Ryan Pevey will present “Understanding Gallbladder Disease: Facts, Myths and Management.” Lunch is provided, however pre-registration is required. Visit longviewregional.com/classes-events to register.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Alzheimer’s Journey Education & Support Group Course: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday through Feb. 25, East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Office, 911 N.W. Loop 281, Suite 211, Longview. This eight-week course is designed for recently diagnosed people and their caregivers. Class size is limited to 10 to 12 people. For information, visit etxalz.org or to enroll, call (903) 230-8001.
Understanding Your Grief support group: noon Thursday, 2904 N. Fourth St., Suite 200, Longview. Adult grief support group sponsored by Texas Home Health Hospice offers support for those whose loved ones have died. Participants can bring a sack lunch. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Revive Recovery addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. This group meets the first Tuesday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Free Knee Replacement Surgery Seminar: noon Feb. 6, Papcita’s, 305 W. Loop 281, Longview. Dr. Martin Hilton will present a free seminar about robotically assisted knee replacement surgery. Lunch is provided, however pre-registration is required. Visit longviewregional.com/classes-events to register.
Upshur County Alzheimer’s Support Group: 2 p.m. Feb. 6, Upshur County Senior Citizens Organization, 201 Silver Alley, Gilmer. This group meets the first Thursday of every month. For information, call (903) 636-4979.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.