Beat the Pack Cessation Seminar: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, 3133 Good Shepherd Way in Longview. Anyone trying to stop smoking or using tobacco products is encouraged to attend. This event is free; reservations are appreciated but not required. Post-seminar health coaching is available at no charge if interested. For information and reservations, call (903) 531-4700, option 2.
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) 101 Seminar: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Bugatti Room at Holiday Inn, 300 Tuttle Drive in Longview. Longview Regional Medical Center presents this free event, which will educate the community about its Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Learn about the team of NICU providers and get answers to common questions families have when a child is in the NICU. Registration is required. Visit longviewregional.com/classes-events to register.
Grief support group: HeartsWay Hospice offers a grief support group at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road in Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Cancer support group: Texas Oncology offers a cancer support group for patients, caregivers and family members noon to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at 1300 N. Fourth St. in Longview. For information, call Christy Collins at (903) 757-2122.
Breast cancer support group: The Hope Breast Cancer Support Group of Longview meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center, 709 Hollybrook Drive, Suite 5604. For information, call (903) 232-8596.
Autism support group: Living in the Puzzle, a support group for families of autistic children, meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Circle, Suite 30, in Longview. Child care is available with advance notice. For information, email Livinginthepuzzle@yahoo.com or search Living in the Puzzle on Facebook.
Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. There also is a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
Multiple Myeloma support group: The East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St. in Gladewater. For information, call (903) 431-6291.
Parkinson’s support group: The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in the Friendship Room of Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane in Longview. For information, call Jim or Hettie Pollock, (903) 736-8872.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be safely disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.