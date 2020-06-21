Blood donors needed: The Carter BloodCare Donor Center, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview, has been remodeled to better serve donors’ social distancing needs. Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Making an appointment is the best way to reduce wait time. Donors can fill out questionnaire online the day of donation at carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen to assure quick service. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 663-2650.
Drug addiction help: The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily at 8 p.m., with additional meetings at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays at 4614 W. Loop 281. Social distancing is used while at the outdoor garden meeting area; weather permitting. For information, call (903) 236-9101.