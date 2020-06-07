Drug addiction help The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily at 8 p.m., with additional meetings at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays at 2614 W. Loop 281. Social distancing is used while at the outdoor garden meeting area; weather permitting. For information, call (903) 236-9101.
