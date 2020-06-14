Drug addiction help: The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily at 8 p.m., with additional meetings at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays at 2614 W. Loop 281. Social distancing is used while at the outdoor garden meeting area; weather permitting. For information, call (903) 236-9101.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Petitions target Gregg County's Confederate monument, but some see 'cosmetic fix'
- Kilgore man indicted on charge of intoxication assault with vehicle
- Harrison County grand jury hands down indictments for child porn, child sex crimes
- Longview police chief: Department implementing new policy in wake of Floyd death
- Gladewater senior walks with hair color unchanged; recording of Monday phone call shows principal 'not going to force issue'
- Longview police investigate man found dead in shooting
- Family funding Longview's July Fourth fireworks hopes show provides 'normalcy, joy'
- Longview police: Man missing since May 7 has been found
- Gregg, Upshur, TItus counties add COVID-19 cases, but more good news in Harrison County
- Matthew McConaughey featured in 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' video
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: