Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, with a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women, at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday (newcomer’s meeting), and Fridays; 6:30 p.m. Thursday (women’s meeting); 11 p.m. Fridays; 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays at 2614 W. Loop 281. For information, call (903) 236-9101.
Dementia caregiver support program: 6 p.m. Monday, Wesley House, 231 Quail Drive in Gilmer. This group meets the third Monday of each month. For information, call (903) 561-2252.
Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Road, Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Autism support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Circle, Suite 30, in Longview. Child care is available with advance notice. This group meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information, email Livinginthepuzzle@yahoo.com or search Living in the Puzzle on Facebook.
National Alliance on Mental Illness: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road in Longview. The Greater Longview Alliance will have a general information meeting to discuss resources and upcoming meetings for those living with mental illness and their families. For information, email NAMIGreaterLongview@gmail.com or call (817) 319-6007.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Revive Recovery addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.