Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Road, Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. This group meets the first Tuesday of each month. Caregivers and patients encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Upshur County Alzheimer’s Support Group: 2 p.m. Thursday, Upshur County Senior Citizens Organization, 201 Silver Alley, Gilmer. This group meets the first Thursday of every month. For information, call (903) 636-4979.
Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, with a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women, at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday (newcomer’s meeting), and Fridays; 6:30 p.m. Thursday (women’s meeting); 11 p.m. Fridays; 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays at 2614 W. Loop 281. For information, call (903) 236-9101.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Revive Recovery addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382.
East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance Hope & Help Hour: 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 19, East Texas Builder’s Association Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road in Longview. Program: Tam Cummings to present “Untangling Dementia.” This free spring series brings experts on different topics and support for people living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. For information, call (903) 230-8001.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.
