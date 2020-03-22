Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, with a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women, at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday (newcomer’s meeting), and Fridays; 6:30 p.m. Thursday (women’s meeting); 11 p.m. Fridays; 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays at 2614 W. Loop 281. For information, call (903) 236-9101.
CANCELED — Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Road, Longview. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
CANCELED — Cancer support group: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St., Longview. This group meets the last Wednesday of each month. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 805-3592.
CANCELED — Longview Parkinson’s Support Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Buckner Westminster Place, Friendship Room, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview. This group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. For information, call (903) 736-8872.
CANCELED — Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Revive Recovery addiction group. The next scheduled meeting will be April 3. For support during cancellation, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382.
CANCELED — Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group: 1 p.m. March 31, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Information: (903) 636-4979.
CANCELED — Breast cancer support group: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 31, The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center, 709 Hollybrook Drive, Suite 5604. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. For information, call (903) 232-8596.
CANCELED — Upshur County Alzheimer’s Support Group: 2 p.m. April 2, Upshur County Senior Citizens Organization, 201 Silver Alley, Gilmer. This group meets the first Thursday of every month. For information, call (903) 636-4979.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.