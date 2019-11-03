Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. daily and a 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women, at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
Griefshare Grief support group: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281 in Longview. Mobberly Baptist Church and Texas Home Health Hospice have teamed to offer peer grief support for children, teens and adults whose loved ones have died. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road in Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
Understanding Your Grief support group: Noon Thursdays, 2904 N. Fourth St., Suite 200 in Longview. Adult grief support group group sponsored by Texas Home Health Hospice offers support for those whose loved ones have died. Participants can bring a sack lunch. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road in Longview. Life After Meth Ministries offers the Enough is Enough addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382 or Kevin Moree, (903) 638-5318.
Athletic injury clinic: 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Christus Good Shepherd North Park Medical Plaza, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway in Longview. In partnership with Longview Clinic Orthopaedic Association, the free clinics are available for student athletes in the Longview area. For information, visit christustrinityclinic.org/SportsMed or call (903) 323-6582.
Daingerfield area health fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Daingerfield High School, 202 Tiger Drive. Reduced or free screenings, Lion’s Club glasses recycling and mammograms. Appointment required for mammograms; call (903) 315-2130. For information visit facebook.com/ounceofpreventionmorriscounty/ or email bbaker554@aol.com .
Multiple Myeloma support group: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St. in Gladewater. Thanksgiving style pot luck to follow meeting. This group meets the second Saturday of each month. For information, call (903) 431-6291.
Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., second floor, Longview. Support for parents who have experienced the death of a child. Information: (903) 806-8927.
Breast cancer support group: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center, 709 Hollybrook Drive, Suite 5604. For information, call (903) 232-8596.
Autism support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Circle, Suite 30, in Longview. Child care is available with advance notice. For information, email Livinginthepuzzle@yahoo.com or search Living in the Puzzle on Facebook.
Dementia caregiver support program: 6 p.m. third Monday of each month, Wesley House, 231 Quail Drive in Gilmer. For information, call (903) 561-2252.
Cancer support group: noon to 1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month, Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St. in Longview. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 757-2122.
Parkinson’s support group: 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, Friendship Room of Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane in Longview. For information, call Jim or Hettie Pollock, (903) 736-8872.
Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.