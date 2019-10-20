■ Cancer support group: noon to 1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month, Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St. in Longview. For information, call Debbi Newton at (903) 757-2122.
■ Parkinson’s support group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Friendship Room of Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane in Longview. Guest: Karis Locke, speech therapist from the Institute for Healthy Living, discussing the “Speak Out” program. For information, call Jim or Hettie Pollock, (903) 736-8872.
■ Free athletic injury clinics: 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 9, Christus Good Shepherd North Park Medical Plaza, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway in Longview. In partnership with Longview Clinic Orthopaedic Association, the free sports injury clinics are available for student athletes in the Longview area. For information, visit christustrinityclinic.org/SportsMed or call (903) 323-6582.
■ Drug addiction help: The Living Recovery Group of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. daily and 10 a.m. Saturday meeting for women, at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. The group offers a weekly meeting for family members of addicts, Nar-Anon, at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 3713 W. Marshall Ave. For information, call (903) 234-5449. Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes meets at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
■ Griefshare Grief support group: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281 in Longview. Mobberly Baptist Church and Texas Home Health Hospice have teamed to offer peer grief support for children, teens and adults who have lost ones to death. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
Understanding Your Grief support group: Noon Thursdays, 2904 N. Fourth St., Suite 200 in Longview. This group is sponsored by Texas Home Health Hospice offers adult grief support group for those who have lost loved ones to death. Participants can bring a sack lunch. For information, call (903) 261-4199.
■ Grief support group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The HeartsWay Hospice office, 4351 McCann Road in Longview. This group focuses on emotions with losing a loved one. For information, call (903) 295-1680.
■ Meth addiction help: 7 p.m. Fridays, Revive Church (inside Longview Mall), 3500 McCann Road in Longview. Life After Meth Ministries offers the Enough is Enough addiction group. For information, call Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382 or Kevin Moree, (903) 638-5318.
■ Breast cancer support group: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center, 709 Hollybrook Drive, Suite 5604. For information, call (903) 232-8596.
■ Autism support group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Circle, Suite 30, in Longview. Child care is available with advance notice. For information, email Livinginthepuzzle@yahoo.com or search Living in the Puzzle on Facebook.
■ Multiple Myeloma support group: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St. in Gladewater. For information, call (903) 431-6291.
■ Prescription drug drop boxes: Unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of 24 hours a day, seven days a week by using the drop boxes in the lobbies of the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton St., and White Oak Police Department, 108 E. Old Hwy. 80. Syringes can be safely disposed of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Longview Fire Department, Central Station, 100 E. Cotton St. Limit 10 syringes per person/month.