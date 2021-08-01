University of Central Oklahoma
Longview resident Lexus Taylor Penn has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.
To be included on the President’s Honor Roll, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average and complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Tufts University
Meera Singhal of Longview was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.
The Dean’s list recognizes students who have earned grade point average of at 3.4 or higher.