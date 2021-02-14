President’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2020 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Big Sandy — Skylar Weiss, biomedical sciences
Carthage — Timothy Turk, mechanical engineering
Diana — Makayla Simmons, interdisciplinary studies
Gilmer — Brandon French, finance; Heather Hicks, bachelor of business management; Grayson Kowalik, general business; Benjamin Mathews, mechanical engineering; Jonathan Mathews, biology; Logan Parish, kinesiology
Gladewater — Elizabeth Aguilar, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Patrick Almanza, BBA nonprofit concentration; Bryttani Manning, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Dalia Miles, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Kendall Welch, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Hallsville — Mitchell Medlin, theological studies; Rachael Overholt, counseling psychology
Harleton — Kyleen Anson, English language and literature
Henderson — James Morrison, engineering
Jefferson — Faith Steele, pre-nursing
Kilgore — Robert Jones, aviation management; Nicole Zermeno, bachelor of business management
Longview — Paxton Arnold, professional flight; Jacob Barnes, aircraft systems; Daniel Beard, nursing; Taylor Bell, computer science and mathematics; Benjamin Bertsche, mechanical engineering; Kevin Bitting, aviation management pro-flight; Landon Calhoun, mechanical engineering; Lindsey Cannon, pre-nursing;
John Cassetta, computer science and mathematics; Clair Compton, English language and literature;
McKennan Dalton, cyber security; Benjamin DeBoer, engineering; Skylar Fowler, interdisciplinary studies; Anna Fretz, kinesiology; Preston Hammans, English/language arts; Emily LeGrand, interdisciplinary studies; Wesley Long, Christian ministry; Madison Mayfield, finance; Braden McCullin, general business; David Miller, clinical mental health counseling; Jessica Mitchell, criminal justice;
Benjamin Murphy, psychology; Ruby Olivas, accounting; Ethon Pimentel Ruiz, kinesiology; Jacob Poorman, mechanical engineering; James Purifoy, bachelor of business administration; Samuel Simpson, civil engineering; Jasmine Smith, marketing; Megan Speicher, pre-nursing; Zoe Teel, interdisciplinary studies; Noah Tesser, interdisciplinary studies; Kristina Tomlin, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Marshall — Heather Francis, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Levi Gale, electrical and computer engineering; Dionne Williams, clinical mental health counseling
Quitman — Faith Reeves, computer science; Hope Reeves, criminal justice
Tatum — Cody Weaver, accounting
Winnsboro — Bridget Gomez, management; Harrison Gomez, mechanical engineering
Dean’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Avinger — Thomas Gale, aviation management pro flight
Big Sandy — Graci Hart, pre-nursing; Christin Nelson, aircraft systems
Carthage — Robert Turk, mechanical engineering
Diana — Kaitlyn Qualls, interdisciplinary studies; Cody Stanley, mathematics
Gilmer — Bailey Devendorf, interdisciplinary studies; Timothy Hopping, chemistry; Jocelyn Howell, interdisciplinary studies
Gladewater — Ethan Hill, computer science; Hannah Moore, interdisciplinary studies; Katerina Patterson, interdisciplinary studies
Harleton — Keelan Davis, professional flight; Forest Wright, accounting
Henderson — Dustin Gray, bachelor of business administration; Bryan Guevara, engineering; Kristopher Jones, interdisciplinary studies
Hughes Springs — Kerry Bickham, aviation management-pro flight
Kilgore — Thomas Billingsley, engineering; Isaac Grimes, interdisciplinary studies; Austin Jones, aircraft systems; Sayaka Komoriya, mechanical engineering
Longview — Cortney Arnold, kinesiology; Michael Ash, unmanned aircraft system; Daniel Bally, mechanical engineering; Benjamin Beatham, mechanical engineering; Harrison Berryhill, management; Megan Brantley, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Jasmine Coleman, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Caden Dalton, cyber security; Nathaniel Fitzgerald, mechanical engineering; Hannah Hunt-Wilson, general business; Gabriel Johnson, civil engineering; James Johnson, master of science in engineering; Kaitryn Johnson, interdisciplinary studies; Katherine Le, engineering; Jonathan Marchant, aeronautical science; Julia Miller, kinesiology; Horton Nightingale, aircraft systems; Savannah Orton, engineering; Camden Salser, cyber security; Annie Schmitz, nursing; Samuel Schuett, mechanical engineering; Cedric Smith, interdisciplinary studies; Alexzandra Stoldt, aviation management-pro flight; Lauren Swanner, management; Renata Trujillo-Soto, marketing; Wesley Weekley, general business
Mineola — Isabella Tresca, psychology
Overton — Cole Thompson, biology
Winnsboro — Tori Hudson, kinesiology