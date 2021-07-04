wiley1.jpg LEAD PHOTO

Wiley College recently welcomed incoming freshmen onto the campus for Summer Bridge 2021.

Students begin Summer Bridge 2021Wiley College students recently returned to on-campus classes for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as incoming freshmen moved in to begin Summer Bridge 2021.

Summer Bridge 2021 allows first-year university students a chance to get a jump-start on their college experience by spending the summer on campus earning up to 12 credit hours of class time.

Baylor University

Baylor University in Waco has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring semester. The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes undergraduates who have earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Area students named to the Dean’s List:

Atlanta: Madelynn Faith Howard

Beckville: Mckenzie L. Ingram

Gladewater: Tyler Bewley, Collin L. Williams

Hallsville: Anne M. Blackaby, Cade McKinley Crump

Kilgore: Kallie M. Slayter

Longview: Olivia Kay Lorenz, Alyssa Grace Pep Miller, Justice K. Renner, Payton Penelope Schaap, Cameron Taylor Seymour, Abigail Faith Sullens, Alexa Tiara Willis, Matheus A. Ziesemer

Marshall: Elizabeth Anne Palmer, Grayson James Smith, Skylar Jane Starr

White Oak: Adrian Ryan Snyder

Sam Houston State UniversitySam Houston State University in Huntsville has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring semester. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Area students named to the President’s List:

Hallsville: Nathan Hood, Dylan Palomo

Henderson: Brithany Estrada

Kilgore: Destiney Mendez

Longview: Emma Harlow, Manuel Rodriguez Avina, Taylor Weedon

White Oak: Cryslan Tucker

Area students named to the Dean’s List:

Big Sandy: Annabell Moore

Carthage: Callie Lawrence

Diana: Gwendolyn Wright

Gilmer: Jamarion Hart

Hallsville: Allison Almond, Nathan Hood, Dylan Palomo

Harleton: Cheyenne Mann

Hawkins: Hayley Salinas

Henderson: Brithany Estrada, Keely Lewis

Hughes Springs: Teresa Jones

Kilgore: Collin Clifford, Destiney Mendez, Alex Rodriguez

Longview: Nathanial Alcantar, Emma Harlow, Emily Mckenzie, Manuel Rodriguez Avina, Carolynn Rose, Taylor Weedon

Marshall: Carolyn Heard, Bianca Hernandez

Mineola: Kelsey Brewington, Alexis Newell

White Oak: Cryslan Tucker

Mississippi College

Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, has announced the names of students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring semester. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average and at least 12 semester hours. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have earned a 3.5 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Area student named to the President’s List:

Longview: Cara Burkhalter

Area students named to the Dean’s List:

Longview: Landon Ashley, Brennen Moss

Missouri State University

Cameron Bates of White Oak has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have at least a 3.5 grade point average and 12 credit hours for the semester. Bates was among 5,000 students recognized.

McNeese State University

Victoria Danyell Pierson of Longview has been named to the Honor Roll for the spring semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Honor Roll recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Howard Payne UniversityHoward Payne University in Brownwood presented degrees to 187 graduates during Commencement ceremonies in May for fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.

Area graduates include:

Gladewater: Chase Day, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Longview: Daniela Puente, Bachelor of Science in biology and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, summa cum laude

Mount Pleasant: Paul Chandler, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Tyler: Jake Parker, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

