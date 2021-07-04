Students begin Summer Bridge 2021Wiley College students recently returned to on-campus classes for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as incoming freshmen moved in to begin Summer Bridge 2021.
Summer Bridge 2021 allows first-year university students a chance to get a jump-start on their college experience by spending the summer on campus earning up to 12 credit hours of class time.
Baylor University
Baylor University in Waco has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring semester. The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes undergraduates who have earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
Atlanta: Madelynn Faith Howard
Beckville: Mckenzie L. Ingram
Gladewater: Tyler Bewley, Collin L. Williams
Hallsville: Anne M. Blackaby, Cade McKinley Crump
Kilgore: Kallie M. Slayter
Longview: Olivia Kay Lorenz, Alyssa Grace Pep Miller, Justice K. Renner, Payton Penelope Schaap, Cameron Taylor Seymour, Abigail Faith Sullens, Alexa Tiara Willis, Matheus A. Ziesemer
Marshall: Elizabeth Anne Palmer, Grayson James Smith, Skylar Jane Starr
White Oak: Adrian Ryan Snyder
Sam Houston State UniversitySam Houston State University in Huntsville has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring semester. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
Area students named to the President’s List:
Hallsville: Nathan Hood, Dylan Palomo
Henderson: Brithany Estrada
Kilgore: Destiney Mendez
Longview: Emma Harlow, Manuel Rodriguez Avina, Taylor Weedon
White Oak: Cryslan Tucker
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
Big Sandy: Annabell Moore
Carthage: Callie Lawrence
Diana: Gwendolyn Wright
Gilmer: Jamarion Hart
Hallsville: Allison Almond, Nathan Hood, Dylan Palomo
Harleton: Cheyenne Mann
Hawkins: Hayley Salinas
Henderson: Brithany Estrada, Keely Lewis
Hughes Springs: Teresa Jones
Kilgore: Collin Clifford, Destiney Mendez, Alex Rodriguez
Longview: Nathanial Alcantar, Emma Harlow, Emily Mckenzie, Manuel Rodriguez Avina, Carolynn Rose, Taylor Weedon
Marshall: Carolyn Heard, Bianca Hernandez
Mineola: Kelsey Brewington, Alexis Newell
White Oak: Cryslan Tucker
Mississippi College
Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, has announced the names of students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring semester. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average and at least 12 semester hours. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have earned a 3.5 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
Area student named to the President’s List:
Longview: Cara Burkhalter
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
Longview: Landon Ashley, Brennen Moss
Missouri State University
Cameron Bates of White Oak has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have at least a 3.5 grade point average and 12 credit hours for the semester. Bates was among 5,000 students recognized.
McNeese State University
Victoria Danyell Pierson of Longview has been named to the Honor Roll for the spring semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Honor Roll recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
Howard Payne UniversityHoward Payne University in Brownwood presented degrees to 187 graduates during Commencement ceremonies in May for fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.
Area graduates include:
Gladewater: Chase Day, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)
Longview: Daniela Puente, Bachelor of Science in biology and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, summa cum laude
Mount Pleasant: Paul Chandler, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Tyler: Jake Parker, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)
FROM STAFF REPORTS