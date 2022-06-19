Student awarded grantBecky Wisdom of Ore City recently was awarded a Study Abroad Grant worth $1,000 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Wisdom is one of 125 students nationwide to receive the award.
The grants are designed to support undergraduates, both members and nonmembers from campuses that have Phi Kappa Phi chapters, as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields by studying abroad.
A sophomore majoring in archaeology at Lycoming College, Wisdom will use the grant to study abroad in Nicosia, Cyprus.
Kilgore College has named 587 students to its spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have earned a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Area students named to President’s List:
n Longview: Keegan Abrahamson, Baylee Aiken, April Alejandro, Maria Alvarez, Bryan Avila, Naum Barron, Katherine Bassett, Lauren Bates, James Bell, Samuel Bielling, Ashley Blackburan, Vincent Bradley Sr., Hadassah Brown, Lyric Bruce, Carissa Bullock, Gavyn Byrd, Alicia Childress, Venecia Clayton, Jonah Collard, Adriana Corona, Amanda Criddle, Thomas Daniel, Neha Das, Erica Davis, Andrew Dearborn, Kelly Diaz, Nicholas Diaz, Amie Easley, William Fisher, Kimberly Gamez, Stephen Girard, Hailey Goza, Alexis Grubb, Hannia Gutierrez, April Hatten, Brandon Hawkins, Emilee Haynie, Katlyn Hempel, Mario Hernandez, Violet Hernandez, William Hightower, Stormy Ibarra, Angelica Jacquez, Dawellington Jones, David Laguna, Latisha Laster, Mallory Lingenhag, Alejandro Lopez Del Rio, Elaine Maclellan, Brinley Martin, Samantha Martinez, Sandra Mata, Jane Nicole Melendez, Allison Mitchell, Daniel Obi, Raeann Orlowski, Polo Orona, Jose Ortiz, Shin Young Park, Purnimaben Patel, Harrison Pecot, Emerald Place, Isha Raman, Angela Ramirez, Mallory Reeves, Wendy Reyes, Iszabella Rojas, Stanley Roquemore, Megan Ross, Jessica Rutherford, Alexander Sanches, Ethan Sanders, Katherine Sellers, Bobby Shelton III, Aalasia Sheridan, Brooke Smith, Logan Smith, Hayley Snelson, Monica Sosa, Kaitlyn Stewart, Brooklynn Sumrow, Noah Tate, Whitney Till, Christina Todd, Maria Trejo, Nicolas Williams, Kelci Wilson, Marley Wilson, Natalie Zarate
n Kilgore: Benjamin Banda, Michael Boatman, Melissa Botter, Jessica Ceja, Felicia Chavez, Ashlyn Christy, Amanda Cook, Kaylee Coon, Fatima Espinoza, Tiffany Fears, Rodolfo Fierros, Flor Garcia, Joseph Garrett, Amara Gibson, Melissa Girondin, Martin Hernandez, Desiree Hoskins, Cheyanne Jones, Kevin Kosasih, Charles Lawson, Aleah Lee, Mazy Martinez, Melissa Matthews, Madeline McCrory, Efrain Mojica, Mickey Mostyn, Julissa Munoz Martinez, Laura Naranjo, Riley Park, Madalynn Parrymore, Chelsea Pierson, Kaitlyn Preston, Michael Raymond, James Reedy, Roxana Rosas, Justiss Ross, Elisha Russell, Brianna Sanders, Seth Sanders, Maya Scheitel-Taylor, Faith Simpson, Lydia Spraggins, Kelly Staggs, Miah Thomas, Angela Turner, Erik Vazquez, James Williams, Jr.
n New London: Madison Stanley
n Overton: Jagger Bay, Sarah Collins, Kaylee Driver, Samantha Grimaldo, Alicia Jones, Katherine Page, Magina Stercks, Nautika Trotty, Tia West
n Big Sandy: Sable Arreola, Justin Dryer, Olivia Horsman, James Little, Virginia McVay, Kayla Ross, Lawan Starr
n Carthage: Grace Stockwell
n Daingerfield: Darrin Terry Sr.
n Diana: Matthew Bouzek
n Gilmer: Lyndsey Adams, Ezekial Crumley, Kimberly Erickson, Mireya Evans, Zoey Leach, Emma Lindsey, Vera Stanley, Hollie Tefteller, Sylvia VillamendezGladewater Amanda Ates
n Gladewater: Alexis Beall, Riley Bewley, Chelsey Chandarlis, Sarah Davis, Haley Doss, Savannah Evans, Taylor Garlow, Ethan Holloway, Sarah Lunsford, Justin Markham, Ramzey Osteen, Dhruvi Patel, Austin Raymond, Christy Richter, Jennifer Rivera, Marisol Soto, Morrigan Tolleson, Gabriel Turner, Cinthia Vicente, Zachary Villarreal, Alexandria West
n Hallsville: Sienna Bowden, Timothy Buchanan, Derek Garlick, Jeremy Garlick, Dakota Hernandez, Rachel Morgan, Chloe Wade, Cadence Weeks
n Harleton: Stephanie Alvarez, Tederrol Fuller, Jr.
n Henderson: Shardara Allen, Jessica Aparicio, Hunter Bartley Sr., Alyssa Burks, Bailey Clague, William Esters, Olivia Fraser, Breanna Jordan, Jacob Lee, Ryan Meader, Hina Naz, Tela Snelgrove, Jacob Taylor, Angelina Voss
n Hughes Springs: Justin Denevan, Danny Terry
n Lindale: Collin Hester
n Marshall: Haley Delong, Alyna Khey
n Mineola: Melea Bedford
n Omaha: Michael Robinson Sr.
n Ore City: Kelsi Cunningham, Ty Freeman, Alexis Gorman, Greg Hughes, Emily Nix, Nathaniel Turner
n Pittsburg: Bobby Boyd
n Tatum: Julio Espinoza, Izabella Suarez
n Tyler: Madison Bell, Bailee Boyd, Tunisia Chester, Debbie Hays
n White Oak: Rachael Andrews, Lauren Campbell, Austin Gattis, Natalie Ingram, Zachary Maly, Cherylle McAuley
n Whitehouse: Grace Reagan
n Winona: Felipe Gomez
Area students named to Dean’s List
n Longview: Fahimeh Aastrand, Lashena Abron, Seth Adams, Emily Arambula, Kelly Arraf, Jy’Christon Baxter, Leah Berry, Jack Blalock, Ronnette Boyd, Mckenze Brown, Amanda Buchheit, Brittani Buckner, Latisha Burkhalter, Kevion Bush, James Byrd Jr., Aaliyah Cade, Fabian Castillo, Diamond Chhun, Kyle Chmiel, Boston Davis, Carlie Davis, Kaylee Evans, Yareli Fierros, Spencer Fontenot, Jodie Franke, Seth Fulton, Lauren Garcia, Raven Garrison, Kylie Gehrke, Shadestinie Gordon, Jon-Marc Gorges, Landyn Grant, Krystel Griffith, Natasha Griffith, Magaly Gurrola, Dominick Gutierrez, Juanita Guzman, Lupita Guzman, Connie Hamilton, Evelynrose Harouff, Karsyn Henry, Karina Hernandez, Graham Hill, Don Hiller II, Chance Houston, Ashley Hughes, Miecha Jackson, Damon Johnson, Kenny Johnson, Alexis Jones, Alyssa Kelly, Conner Kilfoyle, Alessandro Lazalde, Heather Loper, Jose Lopez Del Rio, Alexandra Mackey, Alejandra Martinez, Lyzvette Martinez, Jackson Massey, Connor Mayne, Madyson Melton, Taylor Mestas, Camela Miller, Mason Moorehead, Haley Morgan, Brittney Newsom, Hayley Nunez, Britney Owens, Tiffany Pair, Ricardo Perez, Jailyn Pickron, Shania Pierce, Alberto Ramirez Jr., Aaron Randall, Kayla Ray, Bo Reddic, Juan Resendiz, Aysiah Robinson, Natalia Rodriguez, Mariqa Rollins, Fernando Ruiz, Channing Sailor, Adrianna Sanchez, Kaylee Sanchez, Neira Sanchez, Samantha Sego, Joshua Sexton, Colby Shaw, Janelly Solis, Tearra Stoker, Jonathan Tutt, Amber Washburn, Victoria Weedon, Sarah Weisinger, Skylar Whatley, Grant Williams, Keith Wright Jr., Ashley Zamora
n Kilgore: Luis Baldazo, Randy Baldazo, Kaleb Brisendine, Jasmine Camposano, Bruno Cervantes Vizcaino, Sydney Cochran, Cayce Crawford, Hailey Davis, Shelby Dillard, Shannon Eschenfelder, Amparo Fierros, Krystal Flores, Michael Gann, Malik Grant, Amantha Greenberg, Kaley Harmonson, Ruston Hendrickson, Isaac Hoberecht, Joshua Jordan, Leslie Jordan, Kenneth Kosasih, Alicia Lagunes, Angelica Martinez, Aundrea McFadin, Nayelie Moreno, Evan Niemeyer, Paul Otieno, Jackson Pearson, Cade Pippen, Kari Pridgin, Yesenia Ramirez, Chelsea Roberts, Jennifer Sanchez, Jordy Sanchez, Logan Smith, Viridiana Vanegas, Juan Vega Jr., Sophia Villarreal, Melanie Wesson, Jonathan Whisenhunt, Kimi Wintters
n Overton: Cindy Baldazo, Jonathon Burns I, William Emmel, Jose Espinosa, Mary-Nichole Fenter, Dustin Griffith, Zachary Porter, Judson Stone, Lynette Terry, Bruce Valentine
n Beckville: Jason Tillman
n Big Sandy: Faith Harris, Peyton Nevill, Brayden Payne
n Buda: Allyson Cullen, Makensie Handrick
n Carthage: Andrew Perez Santiago, Leslie Wright
n Diana: Thomas Anderson, Jaycee Beavers, Whitney Higginbotham, Brianna Hoskins, Ana Olivan Sr., Erin Stclair, Tashia Turner
n Gilmer: Jacob Barrett, Jacoby Bienvenue, Zacheriah Bowser, Dalton Burks, Airen Crowell, Sherri Fluellen, Dixie Gaylor, Gladys Gomez, Dalton Huwe, Anna Johnston, Chesney Jones, Sarah Leuschner, Shana Pritchett, Ivan Ramirez, Alison Rhame, Daniel Sanchez I
n Gladewater: Tyler Bly, Cameron Bowman, Mercedes Brown, Jennifer Christoff, Haley Clinton, Sunee Faulkner, Brady Gales, Matthew Harris, Chad Hernandez, Evelyn Jaime, Valeria Peralta, Brandi Quinalty, Celeste Sawyer, Jasper Taylor
n Hallsville: Hanna Bray, Casen Copeland, Brooklyn Davis, Miranda Gaitan, Chloe Kavanaugh, Tristan Leban, Matthew Maitland, James Nehk, Taylor Pannell, Baylie Perkins, Kylie Roberts, Alyse Wilkins
n Henderson: Jacob Dittmar, Anna Halton, Sheena Myers, Joana Olvera, Brianna Pettyjohn, Tiffany Pledger, Sakaylon Roquemore, Chariz Ruiz, Cordell Taylor
n Holly Lake Ranch: Serena Coleman
n Jefferson: Falon Figueroa, Hazel Swaim, Harmoni Williams
n Lindale: Shawna Sellers
n Marshall: Brian Barr, Jorge Esquivel, Jacob Holder, Clara Hollowell, Taiya McClellan, Connor Noble, Taylor Williams
n Mineola: Pedrito Mata
n Ore City: Jarvis Ross, Faith Shannon-Cavanaugh
n Queen City: Davion Collins
n Tatum: Irene Flores, Daisy Hillin, Steven Hines, Brandon Pin
n Tyler: Eunsoo Lee, Macy Maxwell, Megan McKeand, Kylie Rogers, Jamia Whitaker
n Van: Anna Davidson
n White Oak: Allison Batson, Courtny Beason, Manal Brewer, Teresa Cardino, Christian Colby, Ginger Crumpton, Dylan Freeman, Jon Randall, Grace Shellhorse, James Smith, Kailyn Terry, Stephen Thomas, Kelly Webb, Kadee Y’Barbo, Renee Woolever
n Winnsboro: Shyanna Brown
n Winona: Kellie Hall, Jason Solley
Midwestern State University
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls has announced the names of students included on the spring honor rolls. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, a student must complete 12 hours in one semester with a 4.0 grade point average. To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, a student must complete 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99. To be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must complete 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74.
Area students named to President’s Honor Roll:
n Longview: Kennedy Cameron, pre-nursing; Kerris Cameron, biology
Area student named to Dean’s Honor Roll:
n Longview: Austin Pencheon, pre-engineering
Centenary College
Centenary College in Shreveport held commencement exercises May 7 at the Gold Dome for the Class of 2022. The college awarded bachelor of arts and science degrees to undergraduates as well as master’s degrees in education and business.
Local graduates include:
n White Oak: Mathew Stogner, Bachelor of Arts, English: creative writing
University of Central Oklahoma
Brandon David Young of Longview graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration as a part of the spring 2022 class.
South Plains College
South Plains College in Levelland has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area students named to Dean’s List:
n Longview: Kelsey Bell and Kennedy Malone
York College
York College in York, Nebraska, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75.
Area student named to the Dean’s List:
n Hallsville: Elizabeth Logan
Iowa State University
Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a and 12 credit hours.
Area student named to Dean’s List:
n Longview: Savannah Grace Riley
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls presented degrees for the 2022 spring semester.
Area graduates include:
n Atlanta: Kyli Kaye Caver, master of education
n Longview: Belinda Yvette Deadmon, bachelor of science in respiratory care, magna cum laude
Bethany College
Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, presented degrees during its May 21 commencement.
Local graduate:
n Longview: Ambreenique Williams, Exercise Science
Harding University
Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, presented degrees May 7 during its spring 2022 commencement ceremony.
Local graduates:
n White Oak: MaKenna Gibbs, bachelor of social work
Abilene Christian University
Abilene Christian University announced the names of students named to the spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. To be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Local student named to Dean’s Honor Roll:
n White Oak: Mattie Simpson
Southern Arkansas University
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Local student named to Dean’s List:
n Longview: Kristian Keith Shumaker
Local students named to President’s List:
n Gilmer: Glenna Langford
n Gladewater: Antwanette Oliver
n Longview: Bronwyn Buchanan
Belmont University
Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5.
Local students named to Dean’s List:
n Longview: Isabella Cowart and Josephine Cowart
