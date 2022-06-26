Sam Houston State University

Sam Houston State University in Huntsville has announced the names of students named to the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.

Students named to the President’s Honor Roll must have earned a 4.0 grade point average with at least 12 semester hours. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average with at least 12 semester hours.

Area students named to the President’s Honor Roll:

Alba: Gabriel Mullen

Atlanta: Ashley Hopfinger

Hawkins: Cassidy Atteberry

Henderson: Keely Lewis

Kilgore: Skyler Day, Tra’Kaila Graves, Destiney Mendez

Longview: Elizabeth Gillilan, Emma Harlow, Heather Keys

Mineola: Brady Gully

Area students named to the Dean’s List:

Alba: Gabriel Mullen

Atlanta: Carissa Buckland, Ashley Hopfinger

Big Sandy: Annabell Moore, Hunter Willoughby

Carthage: Callie Lawrence

Hallsville: Nathan Hood

Hawkins: Cassidy Atteberry, Aubrey Werner

Henderson: Keely Lewis

Hughes Springs: Teresa Jones

Kilgore: Skyler Day, Tra’Kaila Graves, Sarah Loomis, Destiney Mendez, Allison Zavala

Longview: Courtney Blair, Elizabeth Gillilan, Emma Harlow, Heather Keys, Alex Peralta, Carolynn Rose

Marshall: Vazyria Brewster-Wiltz

Mineola: Kelsey Brewington, Brady Gully, Catherine McLemore

Tatum: John Vestal

White Oak: Alyia Hall

UT Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler has announcedthe names of students named to the spring2022 President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with a grade point average of at least 3.75.

Area students named to the President’s List:

Big Sandy: Dax Davenport, Ashley James, Hailey Sirmans

Gilmer: Ashlyn Thompson

Gladewater: Jacie Gunter

Hawkins: Hayley Jasper

Jefferson: Bryson Schubert

Kilgore: Aaron Downing

Longview: Stephanie Bassett, Jann Shane F. Cabudoy, Kaelin Goodeman, Yasmine Gordon, Maddison Hardin, Cielo Hernandez,Victor Mendoza, Meredith Muirhead, Luis Perez, Avery Pyle, Samantha Schott

Marietta: Wyatt Schaefer

Mineola: Brynna Williamson, Grace Yancy

Overton: Taryn Worley

Waskom: Isabelle Mestres

White Oak: Davis Moulton

Area students named to the Dean’s List:

Beckville: Christian Buchanan, Rebecca Davis

Big Sandy: Michael Bald

Carthage: Ijeoma Dunumba, Yareli Suarez Hernandez

Diana: Kylee Beggs, Riley Holly,Hunter Patterson

Gilmer: Janet Aguillon, Tiffany Carter, Rainy Dollison, Dustin Ferrell, Heather Hernandez, Camden Owens, Taya Till, Laikyn Wilkerson

Gladewater: Edith Alvarez, Elizabeth Fortenberry, Ana Garcia, Augusta Hampton, Jessica Hightower, Tori Petty, Slade Sills

Hallsville: Shane Alverson, Katie DesRochers, Kendall Oberthier

Henderson: Andrew Alvarez, Ryan Curbo, Jordan McLendon, Grayce Richardson, Mason Taylor, Rebecca Weatherford, Madeleine Wells, Hannah Wink

Hughes Springs: Joshua Cole

Kilgore: Jerri Barr, Kaitlyn Brisendine, Michael Brown, Aaron Oviedo, Jessica Parsons, Angelica Rios

Longview: Tayseer Ali, Alexzandra Barnes, Sydney Barnes, Francisca Cadenas, Alexandria Chamberlain, Rambod Eskandani, Kyla Franklin, Tina Gilliland, Stephanie Hill, Adalie Hodgin, Nurul Islam, Ayaan Khan, Caleigh Krchnak, Julissa Landaverde, Melba Lasiter, Alex Martin, Michael Mavhunga, Rebecca McCord, Isabella Nix, Sydney Robinson, Emily Shackelford, Jasmine Shipp, Crystal Sosa, Alli Stevenson, Chloey Story, John I. Villamor, Justin Yaws, James Yoder

Marshall: Elizabeth Acuna, Omar Acuna, Samuel Acuna, Jacob Branch, Monica Fajardo, Logan Jameson-Hatch, Mayra Mederos, Heaven Woolen

Mineola: Gloria Lovett, Charlotte Montgomery

Overton: James Williford

Queen City: Adam Bowen

Tatum: Ariana Garza, Diego Ramirez

Winnsboro: Brantley Allen, Jasper Scharp

Marquette University

Sara Larghe of Holly Lake Ranch graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Larghe was one of 2,855 students to graduate during the 2022 spring commencement ceremony in May. She also was named to the 2022 spring Dean’s List.

