Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville has announced the names of students named to the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll must have earned a 4.0 grade point average with at least 12 semester hours. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average with at least 12 semester hours.
Area students named to the President’s Honor Roll:
Alba: Gabriel Mullen
Atlanta: Ashley Hopfinger
Hawkins: Cassidy Atteberry
Henderson: Keely Lewis
Kilgore: Skyler Day, Tra’Kaila Graves, Destiney Mendez
Longview: Elizabeth Gillilan, Emma Harlow, Heather Keys
Mineola: Brady Gully
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
Alba: Gabriel Mullen
Atlanta: Carissa Buckland, Ashley Hopfinger
Big Sandy: Annabell Moore, Hunter Willoughby
Carthage: Callie Lawrence
Hallsville: Nathan Hood
Hawkins: Cassidy Atteberry, Aubrey Werner
Henderson: Keely Lewis
Hughes Springs: Teresa Jones
Kilgore: Skyler Day, Tra’Kaila Graves, Sarah Loomis, Destiney Mendez, Allison Zavala
Longview: Courtney Blair, Elizabeth Gillilan, Emma Harlow, Heather Keys, Alex Peralta, Carolynn Rose
Marshall: Vazyria Brewster-Wiltz
Mineola: Kelsey Brewington, Brady Gully, Catherine McLemore
Tatum: John Vestal
White Oak: Alyia Hall
UT Tyler
The University of Texas at Tyler has announcedthe names of students named to the spring2022 President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Area students named to the President’s List:
Big Sandy: Dax Davenport, Ashley James, Hailey Sirmans
Gilmer: Ashlyn Thompson
Gladewater: Jacie Gunter
Hawkins: Hayley Jasper
Jefferson: Bryson Schubert
Kilgore: Aaron Downing
Longview: Stephanie Bassett, Jann Shane F. Cabudoy, Kaelin Goodeman, Yasmine Gordon, Maddison Hardin, Cielo Hernandez,Victor Mendoza, Meredith Muirhead, Luis Perez, Avery Pyle, Samantha Schott
Marietta: Wyatt Schaefer
Mineola: Brynna Williamson, Grace Yancy
Overton: Taryn Worley
Waskom: Isabelle Mestres
White Oak: Davis Moulton
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
Beckville: Christian Buchanan, Rebecca Davis
Big Sandy: Michael Bald
Carthage: Ijeoma Dunumba, Yareli Suarez Hernandez
Diana: Kylee Beggs, Riley Holly,Hunter Patterson
Gilmer: Janet Aguillon, Tiffany Carter, Rainy Dollison, Dustin Ferrell, Heather Hernandez, Camden Owens, Taya Till, Laikyn Wilkerson
Gladewater: Edith Alvarez, Elizabeth Fortenberry, Ana Garcia, Augusta Hampton, Jessica Hightower, Tori Petty, Slade Sills
Hallsville: Shane Alverson, Katie DesRochers, Kendall Oberthier
Henderson: Andrew Alvarez, Ryan Curbo, Jordan McLendon, Grayce Richardson, Mason Taylor, Rebecca Weatherford, Madeleine Wells, Hannah Wink
Hughes Springs: Joshua Cole
Kilgore: Jerri Barr, Kaitlyn Brisendine, Michael Brown, Aaron Oviedo, Jessica Parsons, Angelica Rios
Longview: Tayseer Ali, Alexzandra Barnes, Sydney Barnes, Francisca Cadenas, Alexandria Chamberlain, Rambod Eskandani, Kyla Franklin, Tina Gilliland, Stephanie Hill, Adalie Hodgin, Nurul Islam, Ayaan Khan, Caleigh Krchnak, Julissa Landaverde, Melba Lasiter, Alex Martin, Michael Mavhunga, Rebecca McCord, Isabella Nix, Sydney Robinson, Emily Shackelford, Jasmine Shipp, Crystal Sosa, Alli Stevenson, Chloey Story, John I. Villamor, Justin Yaws, James Yoder
Marshall: Elizabeth Acuna, Omar Acuna, Samuel Acuna, Jacob Branch, Monica Fajardo, Logan Jameson-Hatch, Mayra Mederos, Heaven Woolen
Mineola: Gloria Lovett, Charlotte Montgomery
Overton: James Williford
Queen City: Adam Bowen
Tatum: Ariana Garza, Diego Ramirez
Winnsboro: Brantley Allen, Jasper Scharp
Marquette University
Sara Larghe of Holly Lake Ranch graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Larghe was one of 2,855 students to graduate during the 2022 spring commencement ceremony in May. She also was named to the 2022 spring Dean’s List.