AEL students win Adult Learner of Year awards
Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) students won Adult Learner of the Year Awards for the sixth-straight year.
Maria Gabriela Martinez of Henderson was awarded the ESL Persistence Adult Learner of the Year award and Jahaziel Lopez of Longview was awarded the High School Equivalency Adult Learner of the Year award – both from the East Region of the Texas Association for Literacy and Adult Education (TALAE).
Recipients of the awards were recognized at the TALAE annual awards ceremony which was streamed live Feb. 11.
Winners also received cash awards made possible by sponsorships from GED Testing Service and Burlington English.
Lopez received $1,200 and Martinez was awarded $500.
“I am proud to recognize these Texas adult learners and educators through the TALAE awards process for their dedication and commitment to adult education and literacy,” said TALAE past president Tiffany Johnson. “These exemplary students demonstrate excellence and contribute to adult education awareness, as well as serve as role models for adult learners across the state of Texas. TALAE is honored to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements.”
Award finalists were chosen statewide from adult learners and educators nominated by local program instructors and staff for their contributions to the completion of academic goals.
Kilgore College Phi
Theta Kappa earns REACH designation
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) awarded Kilgore College’s Gamma Omicron Chapter with a REACH designation for the chapter’s outstanding efforts during the 2020 school year.
The annual REACH award program encourages membership by rewarding chapters who achieve or exceed 15% for their membership acceptance rate.
“Being a REACH chapter is more important this year than ever before as Phi Theta Kappa worked to support community college students in completely unfamiliar circumstances,” PTK President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “Racial and political unrest and a global pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history — one that our students, chapters, and partner colleges worked exceptionally hard to overcome. Although this is a chapter award, it demonstrates that students are more focused on their futures than ever before, and their colleges are providing the opportunities to get them there — even amid a global pandemic.”
“We were thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Paul Buchanan, PTK sponsor at Kilgore College. “Our acceptance rate was quite a bit higher than the district or regional acceptance rate or the international acceptance rate.”
Members have access to $48 million in scholarships — $1 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than $46 million in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges.
From Staff Reports