Harding University
Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.65 or higher and enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
• White Oak: Makenna Gibbs
• Longview: Chloe Wilson
Concordia University
Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisconsin, has announced the names of students named to the Fall Honors List. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade point average.
Area student named to the Honors List:
• Hawkins: Olivia Urwiller
Marquette University
Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall semester and have at least a 3.7 grade point average.
Area student named to the Dean’s List:
• Holly Lake Ranch: Sara Larghe
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students with at least a grade point average of 3.40.
Area student named to the Dean’s List:
• Longview: Alexys Smith
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits with a 3.3 grade point average for Honor Roll and a 3.75 grade point average for Dean’s List.
Area student named to the Honor Roll:
• Hawkins: Dustin Hubbartt
University of Central Oklahoma
The University of Central Oklahoma has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall semester. To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must have a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B for work in qualifying classes.
Area student named to the Dean’s Honor Roll:
• Longview: Lexus Taylor Penn
McNeese State University
McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has announced its fall semester Honor Roll list. Students recognized for this honor must achieve at least a 3.0 grade point average.
Area student named to the Honor Roll:
• Longview: Victoria Danyell Pierson
Westminster College
Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed for that semester.
Area student named to the Dean’s List:
• Ore City: Merissa Hurtubise