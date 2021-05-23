KC music students honoredThe Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance recently recognized student performers and music graduates at the annual Honors Concert held in Van Cliburn Auditorium.
Outstanding performers featured in the program were Jadon Cherry of Kilgore (French horn), Vanessa Owens of Kilgore (soprano), Rafael Najera of Longview (trombone), Morgan Peek of Kilgore (euphonium) and Avery Taylor of Hallsville (alto saxophone), accompanied by Jonathan Kaan and Dr. Mary Heiden on piano.
Music faculty also “pinned” students graduating with an associate’s degree in music: Jadon Cherry, Shannon Cherry (Kilgore), Rafael Najera and Morgan Peek.
The event concluded with the presentation of the department’s annual Outstanding Alumni Award to Laura Vermillion.
Vermillion, who teaches music for Longview ISD, was recently honored as “Teacher of the Year” at Hudson PEP Elementary School.
Felix named to Dean’s Honor Roll
ABILENE — Bethany Felix of Longview was named to Abilene Christian University Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll. Felix is a freshman majoring in child and family services.
Felix was among nearly 1,200 students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
TJC professors recognizedThree Tyler Junior College professors have distinguished themselves as endowed teaching chairs for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The TJC Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence program enables professors to nominate and reward their peers who demonstrate excellence as educators.
This year’s recipients are:
• Nicole Wright, department chair, Health Administrative Services – The Dorothy Fay and Jack White Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence.
• David Hubbard, professor, Behavioral Sciences – The Thomas H. Shelby Jr. Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence.
• EJ Unegbu, professor, Learning Framework – The George W. Pirtle and El Freda Taylor Pirtle Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence.
Endowed teaching chair recipients receive $2,000 for two years ($4,000 total) and a specifically designed medallion.