From Staff Reports
Student nominated for awardJacob Hagstrom from Longview has been nominated for Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota’s Outstanding Senior Award.
Hagstrom, a business management major with a minor in public relations, is the son of Chris and Susan Hagstrom.
For the past 53 years, Saint Mary’s has honored two seniors, one man and one woman, who have demonstrated the ideals of scholarship, character, leadership, service to colleagues and the university community, as well as genuine concern for the needs of others.
Hagstrom has demonstrated these qualities through playing on the men’s hockey team and serving as president of the Public Relations/Business Club for two years. He was also co-chaplain of the Saint Mary’s Men’s Hockey Team Chapel Group. After graduation, Hagstrom plans to return to Texas and work for East Texas Lawn Care, his dad’s lawn care and landscape business, where he has worked since 2011.
Harding University Dean’s ListHarding University in Searcy, Arkansas, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.65 or higher and enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the Dean’s List:
• White Oak: Makenna Gibbs, senior social work major;
• Gilmer: Drew McNeel, junior kinesiology and health major.
Westminster College Dean’s List
Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed for that semester.
Area student named to the Dean’s List:
• Ore City: Merissa Hurtubise, freshman.
Centenary College graduatesCentenary College in Shreveport held commencement exercises May 8 at the Gold Dome, celebrating the Class of 2021 at a morning ceremony and the Class of 2020 in the afternoon. The College awarded bachelor of arts and science degrees to undergraduates as well as master’s degrees in education and business.
Local graduates include:
• Henderson: Keylee Adair, Bachelor of Arts, psychology, cum laude;
• Jonesville: Gabrielle Gutierrez, Bachelor of Arts, theater;
• Longview: Madison Gable, Bachelor of Arts, theater, magna cum laude; Robert Guttry, Bachelor of Science, biology; Alexis Pecina, Bachelor of Science, business administration: investments;
• Marshall: Miguianne Boldrin, Bachelor of Science, business administration: investments;
• Waskom: Myka Fulce, Bachelor of Science, accounting, summa cum laude.
Union University Dean’s ListUnion University in Jackson, Tennessee, has announced the names of students named to theDean’s List for the spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Local student named to the Dean’s List:
• Henderson: Emma Straley.