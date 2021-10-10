Seniors recognized for leadershipEast Texas Baptist University junior Leah Akridge from Lufkin and senior Christian Phillips from Murphy were honored Oct. 4 with the Bob and Gayle Riley Servant Leadership Award for consistently displaying Christian servant leadership on campus and in the community.
ETBU President Emeritus Bob Riley and his wife, Gayle, took part in the ceremony and presented the honorees with a miniature replication of the “Divine Servant” statue, created by Max Greiner, which can also be found on campus at the entrance to the Rogers Spiritual Life Center.
Phillips, a rehabilitative science major, was announced as the 2021 male Servant Leader Award recipient. He has served in numerous organizations during his time at ETBU, including service as a Tiger Camp leader, a Thrive mentor, resident assistant, BSM leadership team, and leadership fellows. He has been an active volunteer in the community through service at Mobberly Marshall.
Akridge, an English secondary education major, was recognized this year as the 2021 female Servant Leader Award recipient. She is a member of the ETBU softball team and has served in numerous organizations during her time at ETBU, including service as a Tiger Camp leader, Thrive mentor, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Athlete Leadership Team and Titus Women’s Ministry member. She has been an active volunteer in the community through service with the ETBU Softball team and with the Immanuel Baptist Church College ministry.
College to celebrate JarvisFest 2021Jarvis Christian College is celebrating 110 years of educating a diverse population of lifelong learners and has special activities planned throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.
JarvisFest is a weeklong celebration from Monday through Saturday. Community members are invited to attend virtual Community Religious Emphasis services featuring Martha Simmons and Bridget Weatherspoon at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday and at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Community members can attend virtually through a Zoom link with ID 842 0374 1409 and password 585228.
The Mr. and Miss Jarvis Christian College Coronation is 7 p.m. Thursday in the E.W. Rand Center. The on-campus event also will be livestreamed.
Saturday includes a noon Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement luncheon with guest speaker Willie Gregory, director of Global Community Investment for NIKE, Inc. Tickets are $50 each and are available by calling (903) 730-4890 ext. 3003. Honored at the banquet will be 11 exceptional past athletes and coaches from throughout the past 40 years.
Also Saturday, the Jarvis Christian College women’s volleyball team will play at 1 p.m., followed by a Bulldogs Under the Stars tailgating party at 6 p.m., featuring music, dancing and local vendors and food trucks on the E.W. Rand Center front lawn. At 7 p.m. the Blue and Gold men’s and women’s basketball games will feature former women’s and men’s basketball players against current varsity women’s and men’s players.