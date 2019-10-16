From Staff Reports
LeTourneau University to host Texas poet
LeTourneau University will host Texas author and award-winning poet John Poch for a free, public lecture and poetry reading at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Allen Family Student Center Great Room.
The reading will be from Poch’s “Texases,” a collection of poetry about Texas geography, people and history, according to a written statement from the university.
The lecture will be part of free exhibits on Texas writers and poets. According to the university, the exhibits will be on display 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays from Oct. 18 to Nov. 16 in the Margaret Estes Library on campus.
ETBU students recognized for service
East Texas Baptist University recently recognized two students for their service to the campus and community.
Both seniors, Lane Craig of Marshall and Helen Sperling of Quitman, received the Bob and Gayle Riley Servant Leadership Award during a chapel service, according to a written statement from the university.
The award is given to two upperclassmen who “exemplify the characteristics of Christian servant leaders,” according to the university. The students are nominated by peers, staff or faculty.
Sperling is a mass communications major who has been a resident assistant, Tiger Camp leader and Titus discipleship leader and mentor.
The other recipient, Craig, is a religion major who serves in the Baptist Student Ministry, Kid’s Club, Tiger Camp, Rec-Team and Men’s Ministry. He also serves in the Marshall community in First Priority America, Mission Marshall and Travis Elementary and Price T. Young Elementary schools.